Turns out Robin from ‘Stranger Things 3’ is Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke’s daughter

Who knew?

If you’ve been binge-watching Stranger Things 3 like we have, you’ll already know that Robin, who works alongside Steve at Scoops Ahoy, the ice cream concession in the Starcourt Mall, is the season’s best new character: clever, funny and existing purely to torment her loveable co-worker. She even keeps a tally for him of times “You Rule” and “You Suck” and there’s nothing in the first column.

But did you know this relative newcomer, Maya Hawke, is from ultimate Hollywood stock, being as how mum is Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction) and dad is Ethan Hawke (Boyhood, Before Sunrise)?

Just about to turn 21 (she was born July 8, 1998), Maya’s full name is Maya Ray Thurman-Hawke, and she made her mainstream debut in a 2017 adaptation of Little Women.

She’s set to become a far bigger star in 2019 thanks to her scene-stealing performances in Stranger Things and thanks to the fact she’s been cast in the year’s buzziest movie, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in which she plays a character called Flower Child. Given Uma Thurman’s work with Quentin, she’s a proper chip off the old block.

Speaking about her parentage, the New York resident told WWD: “It makes [for] more expectations and it makes it so that people doubt your intentions and your ability and your place, but the truth is that you just have to work hard and hopefully you learn your place. And there are all kinds of ways that it helps you get a foot in the door, but you’re going to get booted out the door if, once you’re in, you suck.”

Hawke plays an integral role in Stranger Things 3, for which she won the part of Robin in February 2018. Robin works with Steve (Joe Keery) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) to work out what shady activity is going on at the Hawkins mall, where Russian spies seem to be acting on coded messages. She also serves some ice cream.

Uma Thurman was married to Ethan Hawke between 1998 and 2005, having starred alongside him in Gattaca. They appeared together in Richard Linklater’s Tape (2001). Alongside Maya, the former couple also have a son, Levon, born in 2002. They separated the following year and finalised their divorce in 2005 . Hawke’s 2002 novel Ash Wednesday is dedicated to ‘Karuna’, which is Thurman’s middle name.