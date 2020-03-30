The Walking Dead TV show introduced one of the comic book series’ most flamboyant and colourful characters in its latest episode.

Juanita Sanchez – aka Princess – is well-known to fans of the comics already, and made a grand entrance in last night’s (March 29) episode ‘Look at the Flowers’.

Here’s a break down of what you need to know about the show’s newest major addition.

Who is Princess in The Walking Dead?

Advertisement

First appearing in issue 171 of The Walking Dead comics, Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez is a lone survivor living in Pittsburgh. In fact, she has been alone so long that she initially questions whether she has been hallucinating when she meets others.

While she comes off as colourful and eccentric, it masks a rather damaged past. She was repeatedly locked-up in a closet by her step-brother and step-father in her previous life, which has clearly had a traumatic effect on her.

Sanchez declares herself as ‘Princess of Pittsburgh’ rather than ‘Queen’, suggesting that the latter moniker would make her sound older than she is.

After her initial introduction, she makes it to the Commonwealth with the others – namely Eugene, Yumiko, Magna, Michonne and Siddiq in the comics – and proves to be a strong fighter for the group. She becomes a figure in the comics right up until the end – though admittedly doesn’t play as crucial a role as others as she is only introduced near the end of the saga.

What happened to Princess in this week’s episode?

Princess is introduced on the show after being encountered by Eugene, Yumiko, and Ezekiel as they make their way to meet Stephanie’s community, though – unlike the comics – they appear to be Charlottesville rather than in Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

As they make their way through the city, they discover a number of walkers tied-up and dressed in colourful clothing. Princess then appears, holding a rifle, and declares: “Oh my god, hi!”

This is all we see of her this week, though presumably we will learn how the show deals with her backstory in next week’s episode.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Angela Kang teased: “She’s a really fun character, and here’s this person who has been stuck in this city and she has forged her own path in life to try to deal with everything that’s happened.

“And I’ll say that she is in obviously some sort of strange confrontation with our people, and we’ll learn a lot more about her in the episode to follow. And she becomes an important catalyst for some of the things that are to happen.”

Who plays Princess in The Walking Dead?

Princess is portrayed by actress Paola Lázaro in the TV show, whose credits include the Lethal Weapon TV series and Wu-Tang: An American Saga.