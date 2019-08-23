‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off: release date, cast and everything we know so far

"Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever..."

With season 10 of The Walking Dead due in October, and a sixth season of its spin-off Fear The Walking Dead also on its way, fans of the franchise are more than catered for at the moment.

That’s not stopping AMC though, who have announced details of a third spin-off series.

There are many details yet to be confirmed for the new series, but we’ve got a fair idea of a few plot points, returning cast members and a release date.

From trailers to a possible title for the show, a cast and release date, here’s everything we know so far about the third series in the universe of The Walking Dead.

When is the new Walking Dead spin-off coming out?

An official release date for The Walking Dead‘s third series hasn’t been revealed yet, but a rough idea of when it will hit our screens has been given by producers AMC.

The official first announcement of the series revealed a premiere date of 2020, and a more recent tweet from AMC narrows this down to next spring.

What is the series going to be called?

Again, there is no confirmed name for the new series, but as ever with fanbases as rabid as that of The Walking Dead, fans have found little nuggets of information that might have revealed a potential title.

A new report by ComicBook.com reveals that a news release sent out to the residents of the Virginia town where the new series is set to shoot.

Among other things (which we’ll get to…) it reveals that the working title of the show is “Monument”. Monument to The Walking Dead, anyone?

Is there a trailer for the new series of The Walking Dead?

A short teaser trailer was released to coincide with the revelation that the new series will debut in spring 2020.

The short video seems to reveal that new characters Iris and Huck will begin their tenure on screen in a settlement, but end up venturing out into the world. Watch that below.

Who will be in the cast of the new Walking Dead spin-off and who is the director?

Now that’s one thing we are sure of. It’s been revealed that many of the main cast of The Walking Dead will also appear in the new spin-off.

Alexa Mansour will return as Hope, alongside Nicolas Cantu (Elton) and Hal Cumpston (Silas). Elsewhere, Aliyah Royale will play a character called Iris and Annet Mahendru will appear as Huck.

Directing the 10 episode series will be Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who helmed Kong: Skull Island.

What will the plot for the show be?

No official plot points have been revealed for the new series just yet, but again fans have managed to find some scraps of information for what to expect.

The age of new protagonists Iris and Huck make it likely that the third series will focus heavily on a generation of children born during the zombie apocalypse.

In the same report by ComicBook.com that revealed the show’s working title, it also gave details of a seemingly major plot point. Residents in the Virginia town that the show is filming in were told about a major shoot on August 15th involving a plane crash. In the shoot, the remains of a fallen plane will be placed across a street in the town.

AMC have also released an official statement as to the path the show will take, saying: “Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

“We’re thrilled that the Dead will keep walking into a new corner of the post-apocalyptic world, a corner that will present stories and characters unlike any that The Walking Dead has dramatized thus far, and that is bound to excite one of the most passionate fan bases in television,” David Madden of AMC revealed.