Tick-tock!

Ten years on from Zack Snyder’s much-loved movie, a Watchmen TV show is now very much on the way. Created by Lost‘s Damon Lindelof and based on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ dark comic book series of the same name, the HBO-produced superhero/antihero drama is set to premiere later this year. And, judging from its ultra-slick first trailer, it’s already looking well-positioned to make one of the finest TV debuts of 2019.

Production on the new series began in earnest back in October, with a stellar cast list having been assembled: we’re talking about the likes of Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Tim Blake Nelson and Louis Gossett Jr. Information on the show’s first season is coming through thick and fast now, and so here’s a round-up of everything we know so far about the upcoming Watchmen TV series. Tick-tock: the countdown is on.

When is the new Watchmen show premiering?

This autumn. An actual release date has yet to be confirmed by HBO, but we should expect to see it on our screens by September at the earliest.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! A first look at the new series dropped on May 9 with an arresting teaser trailer, featuring a scary number of Rorschach-masked vigilantes and an equally terrifying legion of yellow-masked police officers. Check out the clip below.

Have there been any more teasers for the show?

Quite a few, actually. Chances are that you’ll already be quite familiar with the healthy supply of teaser clips which are available to gloss over on the official Watchmen Instagram page, giving us further glimpses of the strange and dangerous world the show will depict.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

There’s also been the ever-so-subtle hint that Doctor Manhattan might make some sort of appearance, too – check out that below.

Another series of oh-so-short glimpses at Watchmen were included in HBO’s ‘It’s Just The Start’ promo teaser on May 12, which previewed a slew of shows that are coming to the network in 2019. In the clip, we briefly see Jeremy Irons’ Ozymandias sitting in front of a typewriter, while there’s also a close-up of Regina King’s masked character Angela Abraham – and a glimpse of an intense meeting between her and Don Johnson’s Chief Judd Crawford.

Who’s starring in Watchmen?

A talented cast been assembled for Watchmen. Regina King will play Angela Abraham, while Jeremy Irons will play an older version of Ozymandias. Also starring are the likes of Don Johnson (Chief Judd Crawford), Tim Blake Nelson (Looking Glass) and Tom Mison (Mime).

Jean Smart, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Louis Gossett Jr., Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing and James Wolk have all also been named on the cast list so far.

Who is directing, writing and producing Watchmen?

Lindelof is taking the wheel on the series, serving as executive producer and one of the chief writers. Nicole Kassell (who will direct the show’s pilot episode), Tom Spezialy, Stephen Williams and Joseph Iberti have also been named as executive producers.

Are there any early plot details?

An official synopsis for the show, which is expected to be set several years after the end of the original comic book series, reads: “Set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws, this drama series embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

HBO added that Lindelof “plans to embrace the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel” and that “the series will also attempt to break new ground of its own.” The filmmaker posted a full note on his Instagram in May 2018 outlining his initial intentions for the show, which you can read in full below.

“This new story must be original,” Lindelof wrote. “It has to vibrate with the seismic unpredictability of its own tectonic plates. It must ask new questions and explore the world through a fresh lens. Most importantly, it must be contemporary… The tone will be fresh and nasty and electric and absurd… Some of the characters will be unknown. New faces. New masks to cover them.

“We also intend to revisit the past century of Costumed Adventuring through a surprising, yet familiar set of eyes… and it is here where we’ll be taking our greatest risk.”

Who’s writing the music?

Only Nine Inch Nails‘ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross! The pair, who’ve written music for The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl and much more, are writing and recording a full score of original music for the new series.