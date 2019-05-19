Westworld season 3: Release date, trailers, casting news and fan theories

Spoilers for Westworld Season 2

If Westworld season 2 didn’t scramble your brain a little bit, we’d think you were some kind of up-to-no-good host ready to take on the world. The finale was pretty drastic, but we’re keen to see what comes next.

Here’s what we know so far about Westworld season 3’s release date, trailer news, casting and fan theories.

Recent updates

The first trailer is here!

We could be in for quite the wait – early reports say it’ll arrive in 2020.

Emmy winner Lena Waithe has joined the cast for season three.

The Paramount Ranch, were much of Westworld is filmed, was destroyed in a huge forest fire in California in November

Breaking Bad and Bojack Horseman star Aaron Paul has joined the cast for season three

In an interview in August 2018, Jonathan Nolan called the next series of the show a “radical shift”

Is there a trailer for Westworld season 3?

Yes! It’s finally arrived and shows the debut of Aaron Paul’s as yet unnamed character. While showing off the futuristic vision of creator Jonathan Nolan, we also get to see a whole load of other new faces too – including Master of None star Lena Waithe. Check it out in full below.

When is Westworld season 3 out?

A release date for the new episodes has not been announced just yet. The gap between the conclusion of season 1 and season 2 was 14 months – so we could be looking at a similar time scale here, meaning a 2019 or maybe even 2020 air date.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Jonathan Nolan spoke on the production issues the show faces. “It’s an ongoing conversation with our friends at HBO, and for us, with a show of this scope and scale, we’re not interested in doing the compromised version,” he said. “We want the show to get bigger and bigger and more ambitious and this takes time. We want to take all the time we need to get it right.”

Lisa Joy, co-showrunner, said that “we don’t know our release date” in a new interview with Hollywood Reporter.

It’s all supported by a report from Collider, which states that a 2020 release is on the horizon.

“The Season 2 finale opened up a world of possibility for the show, so it’ll be interesting to see how the story progresses,” the report stated.

“It’ll likely be considered one of HBO’s anchor shows for 2020 alongside the untitled Game of Thrones prequel series.”

How many episodes will there be in Westworld season 3?

Both season 1 and season 2 were 10 episodes long, so let’s assume there will be a similar count for Season 3.

What are the big theories for Westworld season 3?

There is a likelihood that we’ll leave Westworld for good. Season 2 incorporating new parks in into the show, namely Raj World and Shogun World so far. “We’re not interested in repeating ourselves” Nolan told EW. “And for the hosts, their ambition is to learn a little more about the world outside their world. Who are we to step in their way?”

Nolan hinted at outset there being a sense of “closure” at the end of season 2. “We like to settle our debts by the end of the season,” Nolan said. “We view each season as a self-contained chapter and the questions are largely answered by the end of each season. We want each season to feel satisfying the way a film franchise feels satisfying with each film. We want you excited to come back after 18 months but that you haven’t been left hanging on the edge of a cliffhanger — that doesn’t really feel fair to the audience.”

This was fulfilled as Dolores and Bernard reach what is called “The Sublime”, a host-only plot of land unmarred by mankind. Akecheta, Kohana and Maeve’s daughter also made it to this place, along with Teddy’s soul.

Another big theory was brought up by the end of the episode in a post-credit flash-forward, suggesting that William aka The Man In Black, might now be some kind of host-like creature. Joy expanded on this, saying that “we don’t necessarily say he’s a host” but that “we just get that it’s not his original incarnation”. Right, then.

Will the entire cast be back for Westworld season 3?

We know that Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) will likely return for a new series. The pair have spoken out about having equal pay with their male co-stars for the show and said that for Season 3 they will be paid the same as Ed Harris and Anthony Hopkins.

The remainder of the cast have not spoken about their character’s fate – but it’s safe to assume that plenty will not make it through. Teddy (James Marsden) may not appear in further episodes following his suicide and Elsie’s death signals the end of her stint on the show.

Will there be any new characters in Westworld season 3?

Yep. Season 2 has incorporated several new characters, like Grace (Katja Herbers), Karl Strand (Gustaf Skarsgård) and Major Craddock (Jonathan Tucker), so expect a handful of new additions to the cast.

On September 13, Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul was reportedly added to the cast of season three. According to Deadline, Paul is set to be a series regular – but producers are currently staying tight-lipped on any more details regarding his new character.

Lena Waithe, who in 2017 became the first black woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series due to her work on Netflix’s Master of None, was added to the cast, according to EW on April 13. There are no details about her role as of yet.