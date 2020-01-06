**Spoilers for ‘You’ seasons one and two below**

After a year of waiting, Netflix gave us the perfect late-Christmas pressie when it dropped season two of its highly-bingeable, psychological thriller You on Boxing Day. Just like last year when the first batch of episodes appeared announced, chain-watching the series was the perfect accompaniment to your festive food coma.

This time around, terrifying, serial-killer anti-hero Joe (Penn Badgley) has moved to Los Angeles and assumed the new (stolen) identity of Will Bettleheim. He’s running away from the events of season one where he killed his girlfriend Beck (Elixabeth Lail) and framed her therapist for the murder. There’s also the shock reappearance of ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers), previously assumed dead. Later in LA, Joe falls for Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) – a seemingly wholesome kitchen manager with a secret of her own – at a store he works in; but it’s not long until our protagonist gets tangled in a new web of lies.

Advertisement

If, like us, you smashed through the second season even quicker than the first, you’ll be hoping for more episodes soon. Here’s everything we know about You season 3.

You season 3 release date: is the series returning to Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t officially announced a third season of the show – but actor Penn Badgley may have let slip that there’s going to be further instalments.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight he was asked about Love’s storyline and the revelation that she, like Joe, has serial killer tendencies. Badgley responded: “She [Love] doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator, dare I say in the third season…Oh God!” When pressed about a third season Badgley responds “I literally know nothing about a third season!”, adding “I’m not the person who can say anything official”.

You season 3 trailer: have any trailers for the next season been released?

Not yet. But we’ll keep you posted!

You season 3 cast: who’s going to be in the third season of the show?

Advertisement

Nothing’s been confirmed just yet, but we’d expect Penn Badgley to return as serial killer Joe Goldberg, given he’s the show’s central character. Victoria Pedretti should also be back as murderous GF Love Quinn. Could we also see more from their mysterious new neighbour – who you see Joe spying on at the end of season two?

You season three plot: what will happen if there’s another season?

The end of season two was dramatic, and in among the chaos we found out that Love is pregnant with Joe’s child. We then saw the couple move into a new home in a Los Angeles suburb. In season three, could we see them attempting to adjust to family life with a new sprog on the way? Maybe it’s time Joe turned over a new leaf…

Towards the end of season two, we found out more about Love’s mother, and showrunner Patrick Gamble told Entertainment Weekly that could continue in a further season: “The stakes are pretty high. I have so many questions about Love’s mother who’s incredibly in the picture at the end of the season, like how much she really knows about her children. We wrote [the finale] hoping that we will get the opportunity to tell more story because we’re really excited with the seeds planted at the end of season two.”

You season 3 theories: who is Joe’s new neighbour, and will they be a major character?

At the end of the season we see Joe peering through the fence to spy on his new neighbour, telling the viewers: “This is just the beginning, because this is where I had to be exactly where I had to be to meet you.” So who is the mystery new character?

Whilst some suspect it could be Joe’s next target, one theory is that it’s going to be his mother, who we met in various flashbacks throughout season two.

I’m telling y’all the woman at the end is going to be Joe’s mom and not a new girl he’s obsessed with. I think she disappeared and started a new family and Joe finally decided to track her down for obvious reasons… He’s absolutely stalking his mom in S3 #YouSeasonTwo — GardenOnTheMoon (@KeioshaDreams) December 28, 2019

In the last episode of season 2 of You we get introduced to another character Joe is intrigued by… we don’t see her but I’m betting money it’s his mother. pic.twitter.com/ep30YxZ04a — 🏈 Kelly (@football_Kelly) January 3, 2020

Another theory is that it’s Joe’s half-sister, who his mother gave birth to after leaving him – and Joe’s now locked her in as the next target.

What if, just WHAT IF, the girl in the end is Joe's half-sister and Joe is seeking revenge on his mom because she left him and started a new family without him?! #YouSeasonTwo #YouOnNetflix #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/xauC0Rr5ba — – ♔𝓡𝓲𝔁𝔃𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓵𝓲 ♡ ™ (@DianaMariel12) December 28, 2019

‘You’ season two is streaming now on Netflix