Here’s your weekend entertainment – it’s the legendary NME crossword

Not got any plans this weekend? Well we’ve got something to keep you busy – it’s this week’s NME crossword! Get your printer out the loft and sharpen your pencil, let’s see how many of crossword extraordinaire Trevor Hungerford’s devilishly tricky clues you can solve.

Here are the answers to last week’s crossword — how many did you get?

ANSWERS ACROSS

1+9A The Importance Of Being Idle, 10 EMI, 11 Bloom, 12 Wrench, 13 ELP, 17+15A Yours Truly, 20 Eat Me, 22 Relaxer, 23 Pilot, 24 Ill, 25 Ys, 27 One, 30 Tease Me, 32+33A Vanilla Ice, 34+21A On The Ropes, 35 EMF, 36 Gone.

ANSWERS DOWN

1 Tubeway Army, 2 Exile, 3 Magic, 5 The Blueprint, 6 Nico, 7 Elemental, 8 FBI, 14+4D Pretty Odd, 15 Terry, 16 Yes Please, 18 Ugly, 19 Sex On Fire, 26 Seven, 28 Hello, 29 Blue, 31 Edge, 33 If.