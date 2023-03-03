Every Glastonbury poster and line-up since 1970

The theme for this year’s festival, named Glastonbury Fayre, was “the year of the child”. With acts such as Peter Gabriel and Alex Harvey Band on the bill – as well as special children’s entertainment – the event was attended by 12,000 punters. Despite the big turnout, the organisers suffered a huge financial loss and therefore decided there wouldn’t be an event the following year. Additional fact: this was also the year that Emily Eavis was born.