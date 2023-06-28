Which Pulp album are you? The voyeur? The disco king? The rubber lover? Or the, um, landscape gardener?

Whichever, chances are you’re unlikely to be an obscurist 80s indie weirdo since Pulp had arguably the strangest career path in modern pop. Most bands bang out one hype-gobbling debut album, another one pretty much the same but with more moaning about British Airways legroom on it, a third that tries to go dubstep on kazoos and then they’re back on the bins by album 24. But very few piss about being a freaky Felt for 15 YEARS before discovering their inner synth-pop sex Peperami and making millions.

So all hail Pulp, pop’s latest ever-developers. With the band’s latest reunion tour well underway, here’s our definitive ranking of every one of Pulp’s albums to date.