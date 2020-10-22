BIIG PIIG drops two new tracks, ‘Oh No’ and ‘Liahr’

Breakout genre-buster BIIG PIIG has dropped two new tracks today (October 23), the heart-wrenching ‘Oh No’ and the sensual ‘Liahr’.

Both tracks see the Irish singer approach often chaotic situations and deliver her take with a sensory calm.

In a press release, BIIG PIIG – aka Jess Smyth – spoke of the sentiments behind ‘Oh No’, saying it was written “about a timely feeling”.

“The safest place to be was my room – when I get paranoid or anxious or upset, hiding away felt like the easiest thing to do. Which is mad, because then quarantine happened and that literally was the safest place to be,” she said.

“‘Oh No’ is about being sad but also lockdown, unintentionally.”

Additionally, ‘Liahr’ sees Smyth addressing tough conversations you have with yourself. “’Liahr’ is about not trusting myself in recent relationships,” she said.

“I feel I’ve been running into things headfirst and believing myself when I say I’m all in, but then falling out of it as quickly as I fall into it.

“‘Liahr’ is basically a one-to-one with myself about how I need to chill and stop hurting myself and others ‘cause of goddamn trauma.”

Listen to both tracks below:

The two tracks follow on from the release of ‘Don’t Turn Around’, an experimental offering of alt-R&B. Upon releasing ‘Oh No’ and ‘Liahr’ today, Smyth also announced another single soon to follow.

Recently performing in her adopted home of London, Smyth delivered a virtual gig from famed Hackney venue Moth Club, in a performance NME described as “a rough-around-the-edges, intimate affair”.

“Biig Piig’s performance continues to build in style and confidence… Biig Piig definitely brought the glow back to Moth Club.”