With the events of season three only just behind us, Westworld fans can already look forward to a long future as there is plenty more of the story to tell.

The sci-fi Western series has been bending minds since 2016 – and plans to keep on doing so for quite some time still. Here’s everything we know about season four of Westworld.

Latest updates:

Prodigal Son star Aurora Perrineau has ben added to the season four cast in a “key recurring role”

Evan Rachel Wood says she would return to the show despite season three’s ending (see season four cast)

Westworld season 4 release date: when is it coming out?

A date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the return of the show certainly has. On April 22, while new episodes of season three were still airing, Sky TV tweeted the good news.

While no date has been specified, considering the show premiered in 2016, followed by season two in 2018 and season three this year, fans could expect a fourth season in 2022 if all goes to plan.

Westworld season 4 trailer: is there a teaser yet?

There isn’t yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as there is. Here’s the trailer for season three to relive the most recent chapter:

Westworld season four cast: who’s coming back for another series?

Following the seeming deaths of Dolores Abernathy and William, it seems unclear whether Evan Rachel Wood and Ed Harris would return to reprise their roles – but many have returned from the dead before in Westworld.

Wood told Variety she wants “to come back” to the show, despite that season three finale. “I found out, I think, halfway through season three or towards the end,” she said of learning Dolores’ fate. “We get a general idea at the beginning of each season […] then we learn as we go. So [showrunner Jonathan Nolan] called me up and broke the news to me. He said she was going to die, he was very blunt about it.”

She added that Nolan had told her “the Dolores that we know is gone”.

Vincent Cassell played Engerraund Serac, the major villain in season three who was dealt with by the finale, so it’s unlikely he will return.

Any future Westworld stories would need to include series regular Maeve, played by Thandie Newton, as well as Caleb Nichols, Aaron Paul‘s character, who took on major significance when introduced in season three.

As the post-credits sequence for season three sees Bernard Lowe, head of Westworld Programming Division, finally wake up, it almost guarantees Jeffrey Wright will be returning to play the character in season four.

Considering Charlotte Hale, the character played by Tessa Thompson, took on new significance in season three, it seems fairly likely that Thompson would reprise her role for future seasons.

In terms of new characters, it was revealed in June 2021 by Variety that Prodigal Son actor Aurora Perrineau is set for a “key recurring role” in the upcoming season, featuring in at least five episodes.

What’s going to happen in the new episodes?

No official plot details have been revealed yet, but season three left enough loose ends to speculate on a fairly likely future.

There will be an enormous shift following the end of the major conflict with Serac, as humanity will supposedly have to take on a new enemy following his demise.

As the age of algorithms is over, and humans have discovered the existence of the AI that was previously manipulating them, a new world order with a brand new hierarchy seems on the cards.

As Bernard said in season three’s final moments, next up is the time for “an answer to what comes after the end of the world”.

There will also be the question in season four as to whether Dolores is really dead, beyond the one which exists in the Charlotte Hale-shaped host.

Caleb is likely to continue his mission for an uprising, and seems to be joined by Maeve, who said of her daughter, “We’ll be reunited, just not today”.

In terms of Dolores as Charlotte Hale and the Man in Black, their plan could involve the exploitation of William (as host) in order to create a better world for her kind.