Beat January blues with this Bob Marley-inspired bash in Brixton

In partnership with Paramount Pictures UK

Bob Marley was one of the world’s greatest songwriters and most committed social advocates, bringing the music of his home country to a global audience for the first time. In tribute to the iconic reggae musician, and to celebrate the release of major new biopic Bob Marley: One Love (in cinemas February 14), our friends over at Paramount Pictures UK have decided to throw a three-day immersive experience in Brixton, south London.

It’s free with no ticket required, and takes place at good-vibes-only venue Pop Brixton on January 26-28. Should you decide to wander down to the One Love Yard (and you definitely should), here’s what to expect…

Top-notch live music

Advertisement

From smooth and soulful singer Noreen Stewart to an unbeatable line-up of DJs, Bob’s house will be jumping whatever time you turn up. Our personal highlight on the bill is a Friday-night set from incredible Brixton-raised rapper Cristale, a rising star and one to watch for 2024. We’re also hyped for husband and wife duo Handson Family, who’ve been repping Black music club culture in the city for more than two decades; and reggae DJs Rebel Clash. They’ll be serving up bangers Saturday daytime and Sunday evening respectively – with the help of fun-loving presenter and host Remel London. Can’t catch all of the fun in person? Reprezent Radio will be covering the event on their airwaves.

Scintillating spoken-word performances

Bob’s lyrical majesty is on full display throughout the new film, and what better way to honour the Bard Of Trenchtown than with some choice verse? We’ve got local wordsmiths Poetic Unity down, giving pitch-perfect and profound spoken word performances all weekend long.

Interactive family poetry workshops

Fancy reeling off a few sonnets yourself? Then make sure you get yourself into one of our special sessions – run by chief tongue-twister Adisa The Verbalizer. You’ll be rhyming up your couplets in no time.

Vinyl listening booths for full-time crate-diggers

We recommend visiting one of Brixton’s many independent record shops on your way to the One Love Yard, but there’s something even better in store if you can’t. We’ll have a number of vinyl listening installations ready to go. They’ll satisfy Bob nerds and general audiophiles alike.

Some seriously tasty nosh

Advertisement

Brixton is famous for its Caribbean restaurant scene. And the likes of community street food legend Jeff The Chef (try his mouth-watering curried goat) will be rustling up some delicious grub for you to sample. Also getting toasty in the kitchen will be fried chicken experts A Trini Thing and Jollof House Kitchen (if you know, you know). And you’ll be wanting something to wash all that down with, of course. Why not order a ‘Duppy Conqueror’ cocktail or two at the Marley-themed bar? Or a ‘Stir It Up’ pina colada, if that’s more your tipple.

Photo displays for the music nerd

NME and Bob Marley’s stories have been intertwined since the start. In fact, he appeared on the cover no less than six times from 1975-1981. In memory of our long-standing friendship, there’ll be a special display at the event including some of Bob’s historic NME covers and exciting film photography from Bob Marley: One Love (which stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the King Of Reggae and Lashana Lynch as his wife, singer-songwriter Rita Marley).

The ultimate artistic tribute

Still need a reason to stop by? For an extra special finishing touch, check out a newly commissioned mural by Brixton artist Bunny Bread of Create Not Destroy. His stunning, and often moving, artworks can be found around the nearby area. This one is inspired by the new movie, and it’s his best yet (if we do say so ourselves).

‘Bob Marley: One Love’ is in cinemas from February 14

See the full One Love Yard schedule below:

Friday January 26, doors open midday

7pm Reprezent Radio (DJ set)

8.05pm Cristale (live performance)

8.25pm Reprezent Radio (DJ set)

Saturday January 27, doors open midday

4.30pm talk: Natural Mystic: Bob’s artistic influence on global style and fashion. A conversation between Harris Elliott and Bianca Saunders

6pm Handson Family’s Heritage (DJ set)

6.40pm-6.55pm Poetic Unity (performances by Amaarah Rose and Mr Reed)

7pm-7.45pm Noreen Stewart (live performance)

7.45pm-10pm Handson Family’s Heritage (DJ set)

Sunday January 28, doors open midday

3pm-4pm Family music and spoken word interactive workshop led by Adisa The Verbalizer

4pm-4.10pm Poetic Unity (performance by Lateshia)

4.10pm–6pm Rebel Clash (DJ set)