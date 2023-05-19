The supercars of ‘Fast X’ – and what tracks we’d play in them

In partnership with Universal Pictures UK

With Fast X racing into cinemas on May 19, here’s a guide to the high-end wheels that Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his racing crew will be driving. Dom’s pedal-to-the-metal rivals also have some serious horsepower, so let’s get to know their gleaming vehicles, too.

Dom’s 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat

Dom Toretto and iconic American car brand Dodge go way back. In the very first film, 2001’s The Fast And The Furious, we see him driving his dad’s 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, which he drives again in Fast X. In the new movie, he also jumps behind the wheel of the Dodge Charger Hellcat. It’s a sleek black beauty with the stylish va va voom that Dom has become accustomed to.

Advertisement

Ideal track to play in it: ‘Blanco’ by Pitbull feat. Pharrell – this clattering banger from the soundtrack to 2009’s Fast & Furious definitely has Big Dom Toretto Energy.

Cipher’s prototype DeLorean

This distinctive American sports car was only in production for a couple of years back in the ’80s – and is well-known as the cult-favourite time machine from Back To The Future. Admired for its signature gull-wing doors and sleek good looks, it marks out Cipher (Charlize Theron) as an antagonist who has great taste in tech. The fact her version is a new prototype only adds to its retro curb appeal. When Cipher cruises in, we know she means business.

Ideal track to play in it: ‘Take On Me’ by A-ha – like the DeLorean, this tune is an era-defining ’80s classic.

Roman’s 2010 Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe

The gleaming gold Lamborghini that Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) drives in the Fast X trailer dates from 2010. This strikingly flashy car’s name means “gallant” in Italian, making it a perfect fit for Roman, who has amazing street racing skills and loves standing out from the crowd.

Ideal track to play in it: ‘Supermodel’ by Måneskin – a stylish Italian sports car needs a hit by a stylish Italian rock band.

Advertisement

Han’s Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT

Han Lue (Sung Kang) is a true vintage car enthusiast, so it’s fitting that his latest ride is a connoisseur’s choice. In fact, the Giulia Sprint GT is considered one of the archetypal Italian sports cars of the 1960s and 1970s. Painted an eye-catching shade of orange, Han’s Alfa Romeo definitely makes a big impression in Fast X.

Ideal track to play in it: ‘Get It On’ by T-Rex – flashy ‘70s glam-rock all the way.

Tess’s 2023 Nissan Z

New character Tess (Brie Larson) is the daughter of Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell), the enigmatic government agent who has a longtime association with Dom’s crew. Her choice of vehicle is a two-seat coupe sports car with a twin-turbo V6 engine and massive low-end power. It’s far from the most expensive car in the film, but don’t underestimate its ability to handle breakneck hairpin turns.

Ideal track to play in it: ‘River’ by Miley Cyrus – this synth-pop banger will sound fantastic blasting from the Z’s speakers.

Dante’s Harley-Davidson Pan America

Dante actor Jason Momoa is an avid motorbike rider, so it’s no surprise that he’s chosen Harley-Davidson’s latest adventure motorcycle for Fast X. He even matched his nail colour to this lean, mean two-wheel machine. With impressive 150 horsepower and its own custom riding modes, the Pan America was built bespoke for Momoa, and is the perfect ride for him racing around Rome causing trouble.

Ideal track to play while riding it: ‘Born To Be Wild’ by Steppenwolf – it’s the ultimate motorbiking anthem.

Dante’s 1966 Chevrolet Impala

In Fast X, Dante also puts pedal to the metal in this classic 1966 Chevy, an American icon of its era. Momoa was so keen for the car to represent his character’s bold and flamboyant sense of style that he even had it spray-painted purple to match Dante’s wardrobe. No half measures here.

Ideal track to play in it: ‘Let’s Ride’ by YG & Notorious B.I.G. – you can hear this swaggering anthem in the Fast X trailer.

Deckard’s McLaren Senna

Inspired by the late, great Ayrton Senna – a three-time Formula One World Champion – this is the fastest road hypercar that McLaren has ever built. Prices begin in the seven-figure ballpark, so it’s a good job Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) is a man of means as well as a man of speed. Let’s just hope that no one tries to scratch the paintwork.

Best track to play in it: ‘The Chain’ by Fleetwood Mac – Deckard is a Brit, so he’ll have grown up hearing this rock classic on the BBC’s Formula One coverage.