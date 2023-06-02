Inside The Goremet: ‘Diablo IV’’s London Pop-Up

In partnership with Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment is set to celebrate the long-awaited launch of Diablo IV with a unique, never-to-be-repeated pop-up shop in central London.

Teaming up with renowned chocolatier Sarah Harding, Lilith & Co. is the world’s first demonic chocolate shop, with its doors opening tomorrow (June 3) for one weekend only.

Advertisement

The 18+ high-end chocolate emporium is based in Soho and while it looks innocent enough from the outside, the inside is based on the aesthetic of a Victorian-era pathology museum with terrifyingly realistic life-sized chocolate human skulls and femur bones available to purchase.

Pulling inspiration from the macabre world of Diablo, chocolate demon hearts and runes will be available to buy, with prices starting at just £6.66. 100 percent of sales will benefit SpecialEffect, a gaming charity which transforms the lives of people with physical challenges.

More than a demonic shop, the immersive Lilith & Co. experience is also an art exhibition. Harding has created a range of intricate, breath-taking chocolate sculptures that will be displayed throughout the emporium including large scale Diablo characters, weaponry and iconography and have to be seen to be believed.

For those brave enough to immerse themselves further into the dark world of Sanctuary, there is another secret room in the back of the store where they’ll be able to get hands-on with the dark, brilliant world of Diablo IV before its official release alongside immersive activities.

Advertisement

Admission to Lilith & Co. is free, with the little chocolate shop of horrors open Saturday June 3 between 11am & 7pm and Sunday June 4 between 12pm and 5pm.

A visit to the hellish Lilith & Co. is the perfect way to celebrate the release of Diablo IV, which is out June 6 for Xbox and Playstation consoles as well as PC. Described as the “darkest” game in the iconic, celebrated franchise, Diablo IV takes place around 50 years after the cataclysmic events of Diablo III: Reaper Of Souls, which saw millions slaughtered by the hands of the renegade Archangel of Death, Malthael.

With hope taking a kicking and a power vacuum created by the eventual fall of Malthael, the desperate inhabitants of Sanctuary have inadvertently paved the way for the return of previously exiled demon Lilith, who “awakens burning urges in the hearts of those around her”.

In Diablo VI, it’s up to the player to traverse the open-world ARPG their own way, in a bid to stop the nightmarish chaos that’s unfurling.