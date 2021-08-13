Nintendo Switch in Singapore: where to buy, new OLED models, release dates and more

In 2017, Nintendo wowed the world with the release of its hybrid gaming console, the Nintendo Switch. The Switch went on to become one of the best-selling consoles of all time, even boasting an impressive 23-month run as the top-selling console across the US.

While the Switch’s popularity hasn’t waned since its release, demand for the console skyrocketed in 2020, no doubt fuelled by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forcing people into lockdown.

With the release of a new version of the Switch on the horizon, NME breaks down everything you need to know about where to buy the Nintendo Switch in Singapore.

How many Nintendo Switch versions are there?

Nintendo launched the first version of the Switch in March 2017.

Currently, there are three versions of the Switch console: the Nintendo Switch, the handheld-only Switch Lite, and the newly announced Switch OLED.

The Switch comes in two colour variations: Grey, and Red & Blue. The Switch Lite is available in Grey, Turquoise, Yellow, Coral, and Blue. The Switch OLED will be available in White, and Red & Blue.

What are the differences between the three Nintendo Switch versions?

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch comes with a 6.2-inch LCD touchscreen. The console is capable of running games at 1280×720 resolution when in tabletop or handheld mode, but that gets boosted to 1920×1080 resolution when docked and connected to a TV.

The Switch has 32GB of internal storage, and supports microSD cards of up to 2TB storage space. The Switch clocks in at 299g without the Joy-Cons, and approximately 400g with the Joy-Con controllers attached.

The Switch stands at 10.16cm tall, 23.9cm long and 1.4cm thick. It also comes with a USB Type-C connector for charging and docking. A 3.5mm headphone jack is included.

Peripherals-wise, the Switch comes with left and right controllers – dubbed Joy-Cons – that players can slide on and off the console body.

The Switch also comes with a Joy-Con grip that gives players the feel of a typical gaming controller (akin to an Xbox or DualShock controller), a Switch dock for TV connectivity, and appropriate cables in accordance to the region of purchase.

The body of the Switch also includes a kickstand, which players can use to prop up the screen to play on the go.

Nintendo Switch Lite

The biggest difference between the Switch and Switch Lite is that the latter has been streamlined for portability.

The Switch Lite sports a smaller 5.5-inch LCD touchscreen, capped at 1280×720 resolution. Like the standard Switch, it has 32GB of internal storage, with microSD card support.

Crucially, the Switch Lite cannot be hooked up to a TV. It also doesn’t have detachable Joy-Cons – the controls are built into the enclosure.

The only other differences between the Switch Lite and Switch are in its weight and dimensions. The Switch Lite clocks in at 277g, stands at 9.14cm tall, 20.8cm long, and 1.4cm thick.

Nintendo Switch OLED

In early July 2021, Nintendo announced the latest iteration of the Switch:

the Nintendo Switch OLED model will be released worldwide on October 8, 2021. It’s a slightly larger hybrid console that comes with a seven-inch OLED touch screen and larger built-in storage capacity.

Despite the new OLED screen, however, the new model’s resolution will match that of the standard Switch. Which means to many gamers’ dismay, the console will not support 4K resolution. Like the regular Switch, the OLED model can be hooked up to a TV or monitor.

The Switch OLED will have 64GB of internal storage, and its dock will come with a built-in wired LAN port. Besides its slightly wider screen, internal storage and weight of 420g with the Joy-Con controllers connected, the OLED edition is virtually identical to the standard Switch. The OLED model will also support “enhanced audio”.

Nintendo has since confirmed to Digital Trends that the “white dock and black dock will be sold separately (no HDMI cable, no AC adapter, not in a package) on the Nintendo online store. It will not be sold at retail”.

What about the long-rumoured Switch Pro?

Following the announcement of the Switch OLED model, Nintendo has confirmed that it has no plans to release any additional models of the Switch for the foreseeable future.

In a statement made in July 2021, Nintendo said: “We just announced that Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) will launch in October 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time.”

How much does a Nintendo Switch cost in Singapore?

A standard Switch currently costs S$499, while the handheld-only Switch Lite will set you back S$329.

A fixed price for the upcoming Switch OLED model in Singapore has not been announced. However, the console is being priced at US$349.99, so gamers in Singapore can expect the updated model to cost upwards of S$500.

What games are available on Nintendo Switch?

There are over 5,000 games – and counting – available on the Nintendo Switch. While the Switch is perhaps best known for games such as The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, gamers can also try their hand at action-packed games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Cuphead, and Astral Chain.

While the Switch Lite can only run games that are handheld-compatible, the Switch and Switch OLED are compatible with all games available on the console.

Check out our growing list of the best Nintendo Switch games available in 2021 to see what the console has to offer.

Are there accessories for the Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo has released an extensive list of official peripherals and accessories for the Switch and Switch Lite, as well as a slew of third-party options.

From official The Legend Of Zelda-, Pokémon- and Monster Hunter Rise-themed consoles, to customisable Joy-Cons, Pro Controllers, carrying cases, screen protectors, charging docks and controller grips, there’s no shortage of modifying and optimising the way you play.

For a varied list of peripherals and accessories, check out the official Nintendo website or retailers such as ToyOrGame.

Can I play on the Nintendo Switch with friends?

Yes, the Nintendo Switch offers various ways of multiplayer modes including couch co-op and online gaming.

Selected games will enable friends and family to simultaneously use a single console for couch co-op gameplay; two players can use one Joy-Con each (for Standard and OLED models). For games that support more than two players, additional controllers will have to be purchased.

For online multiplayer games, you’ll need to sign up for a Switch Online account. This service also gives you access to classic NES and Super NES games, cloud saves, a smart device app and exclusive offers.

More information on the Switch Online membership can be found here.

Where can I buy a Nintendo Switch in Singapore?

Gamers in Singapore can purchase a Nintendo Switch from a wide range of retail outlets such as Courts, Challenger, Qisahn, Toy Or Game, Gamewerks, GameMartz, GameXtreme, Game Resort SG and PlayE.

Courts

Courts is Singapore’s largest consumer electronics and furniture retailer with over 14 physical stores nationwide and a vast selection of electronics and other offerings via their online store.

Prices:

Nintendo Switch – S$499

Switch Lite (Grey, Coral, Turquoise) – S$329

Switch Lite (Blue) – S$309

Location: Various outlets across Singapore

Operating hours: 11am to 10pm daily

Website: https://www.courts.com.sg

Qisahn

Qisahn is a local video game, console, trading cards and figure retailer in Singapore that’s best known for its online deals and quick delivery times. The store also buys and sells used games and consoles, and offers repair services.

Prices:

Nintendo Switch – S$459 to $469 depending on warranty selection

Pre-owned Nintendo Switch – $380 to $400

Switch Lite – $288

Location: #05-11 Far East Shopping Centre, 545 Orchard Road, Singapore 238882

Operating hours: 12pm to 8pm daily

Website: https://www.qisahn.com/

Toy Or Game

Toy Or Game is Singapore’s largest authorised video game and gaming console retailer franchise. It should also be your first stop when looking for gaming peripherals. And, like Qisahn, this store buys and sells used games.

Prices:

Nintendo Switch – $499

Switch Lite – $329

Location: Various outlets across Singapore

Operating hours: 11:30am to 9:30pm daily

Website: https://toyorgame.com.sg/

Gamewerks

Gamewerks is a heartland video game and console retailer that also offers repair and maintenance services for a wide range of consoles, including the PSP, PS Vita, Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch.

Prices:

Nintendo Switch – S$469

Switch Lite – S$299

Location: #01-79 443 Clementi Ave 3, Singapore 120443

Operating hours: 12pm to 9pm daily

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Gamewerks

Challenger

Challenger is one of Singapore’s leading consumer electronics chain with more than 20 outlets across the country and a vast webstore that hosts a catalogue that goes far beyond its physical outlets.

Prices:

Nintendo Switch – S$469

Location: Various outlets across Singapore

Operating hours: 11am to 9pm daily

Website: https://www.challenger.com.sg/

GameMartz

GameMartz is a physical and online video game retailer in Singapore that offers a wide selection of games and accessories for all major gaming consoles.

Prices:

Nintendo Switch – S$499

Switch Lite – S$299

Location: #03-24B Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria St, Singapore 188021

Operating hours: 11am to 9:30pm daily

Website: https://www.facebook.com/GameMartzScenic

Game Xtreme

Game Xtreme is a video game retail chain in Singapore with three physical stores and an online store.

Prices:

Nintendo Switch – $499.00

Switch Lite – $299.00

Location: Various outlets across Singapore

Operating hours: 11:30am to 9:30pm

Website: https://www.gamextreme.sg/

Play-E

Play-E is a video game and console retailer in Singapore with multiple physical outlets and an up-to-date online store

Prices:

Nintendo Switch – $499.00

Switch Lite – $329.00

Location: Various outlets across Singapore

Operating hours: 11am to 10pm daily

Website: https://play-e.com/

GameShop Asia

Founded in 2003, the online-only GameShop Asia is one of the oldest and longest-running video game retailers in Singapore.

Prices:

Nintendo Switch – S$502

Switch Lite – S$324

Website: https://www.gameshopasia.com/

Players can also purchase a Nintendo Switch console, Switch games and accessories from online stores such as Amazon Singapore, My Gaming Lab on Shopee, iShopChangi, Expansys, Gain City, and the eCapitaMall.