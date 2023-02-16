PlayStation Plus is having a free online multiplayer weekend from Saturday

PlayStation Plus is throwing a free online multiplayer weekend.

The promotion from Sony begins this Saturday (February 18), allowing anyone to trial online multiplayer modes on PlayStation 4 and 5.

It comes as part of the PlayStation Plus Festival of Play, which runs until February 24. Other events include a three-hour trial of God of War Ragnorök for PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe members, as well as a range of discounts and competitions.

Users participating in the online multiplayer weekend will need a registered PSN account, an active internet connection and a game which supports online play.

In other PlayStation news, a pair of teardown videos for the forthcoming VR2 and Sense controllers were recently released.

The clips see PS VR2 hardware engineers Takamasa Araki and Takeshi Igarashi offer an in depth preview of the internal structure and design philosophy behind the new virtual reality products.

In the first 12-minute video, Araki explains how he and his team created the PS VR2’s “well-balanced and symmetrical internal structure, enhanced cooling system for comfortable gameplay, optics for amazing graphic fidelity, and the ergonomic headband designed to maximise comfort”, per an official description.

The Sense controller takedown, meanwhile, sees Igarashi delve into the product’s “tracking technology that amplifies the feeling of immersion, with finger touch detection that enables players to make more natural hand gestures during gameplay, as well as the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that build upon the innovation of the DualSense wireless controller”.