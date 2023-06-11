Governors Ball 2023: All the action from the New York City fest in stunning photos

Governors Ball is back in New York City, this year staking its claim in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Queens and bringing along with it some of the hottest acts of 2023.

Headlined by Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar, this year’s fest also boasts some of the freshest up-and-coming acts from the city and beyond.

The Big Apple’s brightest fest runs from June 9 to June 11, and Emilio Herce was there to capture all of the backstage and onstage highlights from the weekend for NME. Here’s your all-access pass to NYC’s signature festival.

Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse serenaded the New York City crowd with her angelic voice.

AESPA

aespa teaching us the art of tight choreography and fantastic fashion choices.

Finneas

Finneas bringing all his hits to a packed Saturday crowd during a sunset set.

Ice Spice

The Bronx’s very own Ice Spice had one of the biggest crowds of Gov Ball performing her biggest songs and getting everyone to sing along to her verse on ‘Boys A Liar Part 2’.

Kenny Beats

Which was more hype? The crowd-watching Kenny Beats or the crowd hanging with him on stage? It’s impossible to tell.

KennyHoopla

KennyHoopla giving Governors Ball the exact right amount of pop-punk energy.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras leaving it all on the stage and bringing us all along for the ride.

Lil Baby

Lil Baby performing with an army of dancers backing him up.

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert spent more time in the crowd than the stage during his set, and judging by the audience reaction, they preferred it that way.

Lizzo

If there was an award for best vocals of the festival, Lizzo definitely would have one with her rendition of ‘Cuz I Love You’.

Michelle

New York City’s own Michelle showing us the art of pop and choreography.

Odesza

Odesza lit up New York City on Saturday night with pyro, strobes, a drum line and killer beats.

Oliver Tree

Oliver Tree has jokes, but when it comes to giving a stellar performance he doesn’t play around.

Saba

Saba had the hard task of warming up the stage early Friday before the rest of the weekend’s acts, but of course, he succeeded.