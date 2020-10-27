Halloween: a time for regrettable costuming decisions, novelty props, worm-shaped sweets and, of course, a load of banging Halloween songs. Halloween music is among the most ephemeral of the year: its brief life-span makes it all the more essential that we blast it out every year on October 31 and get everyone in the spooky zone. So, with that in mind, NME has compiled a Halloween playlist of 66 songs to make your Halloween experience truly freaky.

Some of them are genuinely horrifying propositions – Slayer‘s ‘Raining Blood’ is literally a nightmare scenario – but some of the choices are slightly more tenuous (that’s you, ‘Batdance’). In the mix we’ve got creepy cuts from David Bowie, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Kanye West and – of course – the cast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Listen to our playlist of the ultimate Halloween songs to make your party extra spooky below, and check out all of NME‘s Spotify playlists over on our Spotify page.