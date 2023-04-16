All the action from Coachella 2023 weekend one – in dazzling photos

Coachella 2023 officially kicks off this weekend (April 14 – 16), boasting one of the music festival’s most diverse line-ups since its inception back in 1999. From K-pop headliners to underground rap stars, no genre has gone untapped this year, and we were there to listen to it all.

Worried that you’re missing out on the fun? We’ve got you covered with photographer Jenn Five who’s grabbing all the live-action, behind-the-scenes happenings and exclusive backstage moments for NME. Welcome back to the desert. Here’s your all-access to Coachella 2023.

Ashnikko’s out-of-this-world set

Ashnikko brought raw energy, dynamic dancer-backed choreography and an alien planet stage set up to Coachella Friday (April 16). Fans at the Gobi tent sang along to every word, even her latest single ‘Worms’, a sneak peek of her upcoming album ‘WEEDKILLER’.

Yungblud turns Coachella into a punk playground

By the time Yungblud started playing his hit track ‘Tissues’ on Friday (April 14) for his set on the Outdoor stage, Coachella was already warmed up and eager to dance along to the track.

Blondie gives us timeless hits

Not only did Blondie perform some of her well-known hits, but she brought out Nile Rodgers onstage for two songs: their 1980 hit ‘Rapture’, and Deborah Harry’s 1981 solo track ‘Backfired’ and fans were obsessed.

Wet Leg pirouettes in the desert

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers of Wet Leg were all smiles during their Coachella festival performance. Spinning, giggling and performing some of their behemoth hits like ‘Chaise Lounge’, the duo not only delighted festivalgoers but seemed genuinely thrilled to be playing the massive fest.

Blink-182 joyously reuniting in the desert

Blink-182 performed for the first time with their original line-up on Friday (April 14), with Tom DeLonge joining Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus as a trio for the first time since 2014, delivering 50 minutes of seminal pop-punk hits.

Bad Bunny making Coachella history

Bad Bunny made history Friday night (April 14) as the first Latin and Spanish-Language artists to headline Coachella. He highlighted his culture, gave fans a video journey through the history of reggaeton, brought out Post Malone and kept the energy high all night thanks to a set full over of over-the-top visuals and fireworks.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2023.