Known for their infectiously optimistic energy, fromis_9 have spent the last few years establishing their presence in the K-pop industry. Their journey from plucky rookies to bonafide hitmakers has been marked with challenges, from long hiatuses to the departure of original member Gyu-ri. Even so, the girl group have persevered through it all, taking on each release as a way to showcase their versatility yet maintain their musical identity.

As the octet wrap up their sixth year together, they’ve shown to have grown immensely, transforming into powerful, skilled performers with a fantastic discography. From their iconic title tracks to underrated hidden gems, here are the 10 best fromis_9 songs to date.

Honourable mentions:



‘Hush Hush’ (2022)

‘Airplane Mode’ (2021)

‘LOVE RUMPUMPUM’ (2019)

‘Up And’ (2022)

‘FUN!’ (2019)