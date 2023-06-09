Jazzing up Jakarta: the best performances we caught at BNI Java Jazz Festival 2023

This past weekend, BNI Java Jazz Festival returned to Jakarta’s JIExpo Kemayoran to celebrate its 18th anniversary in style. While billed as a jazz festival – and make no mistake, a jazz festival it truly was – it also roped in plenty of artists of other genres, including alt-rock band Perunggu, indie-pop singer Romantic Echoes and R&B/pop act Hojean, to create an experience that would appeal to listeners of all stripes.

Spread over 10 stages, Java Jazz 2023 brought together an eclectic mix of performers from all over the world, many of them making their marks on an open and receptive audience. While some performed to full-capacity crowds from their opening notes, others earned the respect of the Java Jazz crowd by proving their mettle onstage, with people streaming in from other stages and sticking around throughout sets.

Advertisement

Outside of the performances, attendees could also find entertainment at every turn, with sponsors setting up karaoke stages, jamming setups, games and a plethora of impressive food and beverage offerings throughout the grounds. But as far as music festivals go, the mark of a great event boils down to one key element: the music. And this is where Java Jazz 2023 excelled.

With well over 100 acts performing throughout the weekend, it would have been a gargantuan task to catch every single set performed. But these were the best performances NME did manage to see at this year’s BNI Java Jazz Festival 2023.

Laufey

Laufey wasn’t billed as a headliner, but the Icelandic-Chinese jazz upstart was undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of the weekend, pulling in a capacity crowd for her set before a single note was even played.

Her first appearance in Indonesia proved to be a standout, not only thanks to her prowess and mesmerising performance, but also because of the adoring crowd that sang every word back to her (check out the multiple videos she’s posted of the set on her Instagram page).

Advertisement

The Java Jazz set was, as it turns out, Laufey’s biggest show ever, and you’d be forgiven if you came away from it thinking she was a tenured veteran with decades of experience under her belt. Not letting the pressure get to her, Laufey put on an impressive performance that further solidifies her status as one of the brightest rising talents of her generation.

From fan-favourites that were met with spine-chilling singalongs to unreleased songs that had the crowd rapt, the stars aligned for Laufey’s Indonesia debut, making her a true highlight of Java Jazz 2023.

Rinni Wulandari

Since winning Indonesian Idol in 2007, Rinni Wulandari has become one of Indonesia’s most beloved performers, and after watching her at Java Jazz, it’s easy to see why. Between debuting her latest single ‘Switch,’ and a soulful rendition of fan-favourite ‘Lemme Get That’ with surprise guest Teza Sumendra, Wulandari also showcased her near-flawless dance moves without missing a beat.

It’s no surprise that such a veteran performer would exhibit such showmanship, but when you understand that this was Wulandari’s first live performance back after giving birth to her second child just a few weeks ago, the feat’s all the more impressive.

It was fitting then, that she dedicated part of her set paying tribute to a pop star who has redefined what working mums can do on stage with a medley tribute to Beyoncé. The career-spanning medley saw Wulandari perform multiple Destiny’s Child songs, before transitioning into thrilling covers of ‘Crazy In Love’, ‘Break My Soul’ and more.

Sezairi

Singapore’s Sezairi stood out on day two of Java Jazz 2023 with a passionate, effervescent performance. Playing to upwards of 4,000 people, the Singapore Idol alum made the most of the hour allocated to him, playing to his greatest strengths.

With three albums and over a decade of experience under his belt, Sezairi’s Jakarta showcase was a balanced mix of hits, fan favourites and unreleased music. He also revealed precious information about his upcoming fourth album, which he gleefully revealed has been produced by Petra Sihombing.

One crowning achievement for Sezairi, was seeing the entire crowd sing the lyrics of his hit song ‘It’s You’ back to him. Another key moment saw a lively crowd turn eerily attentive as the singer debuted a new song, ‘Memory’, in order to catch its intricacies.

Having grown up as a fan of Java Jazz and wanting to play on its stages, Sezairi’s set was a full-circle moment that could not have gone any better.

GAC

Four years after going on hiatus, Indonesian trio GAC have returned refreshed and rejuvenated, putting on what was possibly Java Jazz’s most fun set this year. Opening with their recently released comeback track ‘Baru’, the trio of Gamaliél, Audrey Tapiheru and Cantika Abigail wasted no time turning the festival into a party.

With impeccably timed and synchronised choreography and undeniable stage presence, the three-piece ran through a tightly constructed setlist. Besides vibrant, dancey tunes, they performed a handful of ballads to deafening sing-alongs.

Not content to put on an engaging performance, GAC cheerily bantered with a chatty crowd. Extended dance breaks, Gamaliél’s slick rap verses, Audrey’s stunning vocals and Cantika’s endearing energy all combined seamlessly to create an unforgettable pop moment.

Lyodra

As one of the final acts to perform at Java Jazz this year, Lyodra had all eyes on her, drawing out one of the largest crowds the Outdoor Stage saw in 2023. The pop singer seized the opportunity to prove her status as a bona fide star in Indonesian music, displaying top-tier showmanship and delivering goosebump-inducing vocals.

A vocal powerhouse, Lyodra kept her performance simple, realising that she doesn’t need flashy imagery and theatrics for an impactful showcase. All she needed was her buttery voice, and she gave us that in spades.

Performing some of her biggest hits like ‘Pesan Terakhir’ and ‘Sang Dewi’ – and at one point bringing a man up from the audience onstage for a duet – Lyodra was embraced by a crowd who at points even drowned out her vocals. If that’s not a clear sign that Lyodra is something special, we don’t know what is.