C23 Live: relive all the action from our SXSW mixtape release party

Last month, we headed to SXSW in Austin, Texas to celebrate the release of ‘Bose x NME: C23’, the revival of the C-series mixtape that showcases the best in new music across the globe. Across 15 exclusive tracks, the emerging artists on the rise from the world of pop, rock, electronic and beyond make their pitch to be your new favourite artist.

With plenty of the line-up’s stars in tow – including Jockstrap, Flo Milli, Danielle Ponder and more – relive the action from Inn Cahoots last month (March 16) in the rapid-fire montage above. Head here for additional information on the ‘C23’ mixtape.