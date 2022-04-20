After two long years, Coachella finally made its return to the desert this past weekend (April 15-17), bringing with it some of the finest artists in modern music. NME‘s photographer Jenn Five was on hand to capture all the live action and grab some of the weekend’s biggest and best acts for some exclusive backstage portraits.

Anitta and Snoop Dogg

The huge crowd weren’t the only ones keen to catch Anitta at this year’s festival – Snoop Dogg was already waiting on stage for the Brazilian star when she rode up on a Vespa to kickstart her performance.

Yard Act

Yorkshire’s finest Yard Act cuddled up in the backstage after an incendiary debut Coachella performance.

TOKiMONSTA

LA producer and DJ TOKiMONSTA struck a pose before getting the desert crowd dancing.

Stromae

Belgian star Stromae brought one of the most visually stunning sets of the weekend, elevating his vibrant electronic pop with jaw-dropping aesthetics.

Run The Jewels

Killer Mike and El-P walked out on stage to a burst of Queen‘s ‘We Are The Champions’ and immediately launched into a set that proved they’re more than worthy of that title.

The Regrettes

The gang’s all here! The Regrettes stopped by to snap a summery pic.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat made a bid for the headliner spot with her inventive and electric main stage set on Sunday.

Pabllo Vittar

Sorry Pabllo, the secret’s already out – you’re an icon.

Orville Peck

Orville Peck looked radiant in his gold outfit and trademark mask.

Orville Peck

Here he is dazzling the crowd with said outfit and his even more brilliant songs.

L’Impératrice

French nu-disco crew L’Impératrice showed us the key to getting cosy in their trailer – using your bandmates as cushions.

Karol G

Not pictured: the rows of fans who’d turned up to reggaetón star Karol G‘s set with their very own blue wigs, proving the Colombian singer is well on the way to becoming a superstar.

Harry Styles made a big impression in the Friday night headline slot, wowing with gigantic anthems, big surprises and some iconic dance moves.

Role Model

The US solo star lived up to his moniker and set an example in how to crack a big grin for the camera.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion brought her biggest hits to the Coachella main stage on Saturday, including ‘Body’, ‘Savage (Remix)’, ‘Hot Girl Summer’ and, of course, a spicy version of ‘WAP’.

Nathy Peluso

Cheeky! Argentinian singer, songwriter and dancer Nathy Peluso flashed a grin and flipped her middle fingers for NME‘s lens.

Omar Apollo

“It’s about to get sexy in this bitch,” Omar Apollo promised early on the festival’s first day, before delving into his canon of slinky R&B jams.

Lil Baby

Lil Baby brought a whole new meaning to putting on a “fire” performance…

IDLES

IDLES got into the desert spirit as they kickstarted a typically busy summer season of festivals.

Japanese Breakfast

Who needs props when you’ve got braids? Not Japanese Breakfast‘s Michelle Zauner!

Japanese Breakfast

Later, she wowed the Gobi tent with songs from her Grammy-nominated album ‘Jubilee’ and some gong banging action.

Phoebe Bridgers soaked up the atmosphere at her magical Friday night set.

NIKI

You’d be as smiley as NIKI if you’d nailed your own Coachella set and been part of 88rising’s history-making main stage takeover.

Jamie xx

Jamie xx brought the good times to the final night of Coachella 2022 weekend one with a ravey DJ set.

Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen was one of the first big draws of the weekend, with a packed Mojave tent screaming back every word to her set.

Måneskin

Benvenute leggende – Måneskin gave us their best smouldering looks before seducing their first Coachella audience.

Conan Gray

Conan Gray brought drama to the main stage with a set packed with emotional bangers and between-song stories about growing up.

Conan Gray

The pop prince looked positively regal as he took a post-performance snap in the best outfit we saw all weekend.

Girl In Red

If your future was as bright as Girl In Red‘s you’d barely be able to lower your shades either.

Arcade Fire

Surprise! Win Butler and co rocked up to the Mojave tent on Friday to get the Coachella party going in epic fashion.

Holly Humberstone

Holly Humberstone killed her first Coachella performance before

Beabadoobee

Beabadoobee got the memo to match her dress to NME‘s woozy backdrop.

Code Orange

The hardcore legends showed us their best game faces before storming the Californian festival.

Billie Eilish

“I should not be headlining this shit,” youngest-ever Coachella headliner Billie Eilish declared during her Saturday night set. We, and likely everyone else present, beg to differ.

Denzel Curry

Cheer up, Denzel! The Florida rapper got serious before his set.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras gave us a much-needed Sunday jolt with her neon styling.

Maggie Rogers‘ Sunday afternoon set was nothing short of joyous as she shared songs new and old, all as warm and soothing as each other.

Caroline Polachek

Caroline Polachek paid us a visit as the festival recovered from her instantly iconic set on Saturday night.

Swedish House Mafia

Reunited DJ gang Swedish House Mafia closed out the first weekend with some massive bangers and a little helping hand from The Weeknd.

The Weeknd

Abel understood the assignment – the megastar treated the Coachella audience to a greatest hits set to die for. Roll on weekend two!