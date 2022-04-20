FeaturesMusic Features

All the action from Coachella 2022 weekend one – in stunning photos

Catch up with all the live and backstage action from the festival's big return with these pics by NME photographer Jenn Five

By Rhian Daly
Doja Cat
Doja Cat CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

After two long years, Coachella finally made its return to the desert this past weekend (April 15-17), bringing with it some of the finest artists in modern music. NME‘s photographer Jenn Five was on hand to capture all the live action and grab some of the weekend’s biggest and best acts for some exclusive backstage portraits.

Anitta and Snoop Dogg

Anitta Snoop Dogg
Anitta and Snoop Dogg CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

The huge crowd weren’t the only ones keen to catch Anitta at this year’s festival – Snoop Dogg was already waiting on stage for the Brazilian star when she rode up on a Vespa to kickstart her performance.

Yard Act 

Yard Act
Yard Act CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Yorkshire’s finest Yard Act cuddled up in the backstage after an incendiary debut Coachella performance.

TOKiMONSTA 

TOKiMONSTA
TOKiMONSTA CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

LA producer and DJ TOKiMONSTA struck a pose before getting the desert crowd dancing.

Stromae

Stromae
Stromae CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Belgian star Stromae brought one of the most visually stunning sets of the weekend, elevating his vibrant electronic pop with jaw-dropping aesthetics.

Run The Jewels

Run The Jewels
Run The Jewels CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Killer Mike and El-P walked out on stage to a burst of Queen‘s ‘We Are The Champions’ and immediately launched into a set that proved they’re more than worthy of that title.

The Regrettes

The Regrettes
The Regrettes CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

The gang’s all here! The Regrettes stopped by to snap a summery pic.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat
Doja Cat CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Doja Cat made a bid for the headliner spot with her inventive and electric main stage set on Sunday.

Pabllo Vittar

Pabllo Vittar
Pabllo Vittar CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Sorry Pabllo, the secret’s already out – you’re an icon.

Orville Peck 

Orville Peck
Orville Peck CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Orville Peck looked radiant in his gold outfit and trademark mask.

Orville Peck

Orville Peck
Orville Peck CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Here he is dazzling the crowd with said outfit and his even more brilliant songs.

L’Impératrice

L’imperatrice
L’imperatrice CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

French nu-disco crew L’Impératrice showed us the key to getting cosy in their trailer – using your bandmates as cushions.

Karol G

Karol G
Karol G CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Not pictured: the rows of fans who’d turned up to reggaetón star Karol G‘s set with their very own blue wigs, proving the Colombian singer is well on the way to becoming a superstar.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Harry Styles made a big impression in the Friday night headline slot, wowing with gigantic anthems, big surprises and some iconic dance moves.

Role Model

Role Model
Role Model CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

The US solo star lived up to his moniker and set an example in how to crack a big grin for the camera.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Megan Thee Stallion brought her biggest hits to the Coachella main stage on Saturday, including ‘Body’, ‘Savage (Remix)’, ‘Hot Girl Summer’ and, of course, a spicy version of ‘WAP’.

Nathy Peluso

Nathy Peluso
Nathy Peluso CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Cheeky! Argentinian singer, songwriter and dancer Nathy Peluso flashed a grin and flipped her middle fingers for NME‘s lens.

Omar Apollo 

Omar Apollo
Omar Apollo CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

“It’s about to get sexy in this bitch,” Omar Apollo promised early on the festival’s first day, before delving into his canon of slinky R&B jams.

Lil Baby 

Lil Baby
Lil Baby CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Lil Baby brought a whole new meaning to putting on a “fire” performance…

IDLES

IDLES
IDLES CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

IDLES got into the desert spirit as they kickstarted a typically busy summer season of festivals.

Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Who needs props when you’ve got braids? Not Japanese Breakfast‘s Michelle Zauner!

Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast
Japanese Breakfast CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Later, she wowed the Gobi tent with songs from her Grammy-nominated album ‘Jubilee’ and some gong banging action.

Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Phoebe Bridgers soaked up the atmosphere at her magical Friday night set.

NIKI

NIKI
NIKI CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

You’d be as smiley as NIKI if you’d nailed your own Coachella set and been part of 88rising’s history-making main stage takeover.

Jamie xx

Jamie xx
Jamie xx CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Jamie xx brought the good times to the final night of Coachella 2022 weekend one with a ravey DJ set.

Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen
Carly Rae Jepsen CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Carly Rae Jepsen was one of the first big draws of the weekend, with a packed Mojave tent screaming back every word to her set.

Måneskin

Måneksin
Måneskin CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Benvenute leggende – Måneskin gave us their best smouldering looks before seducing their first Coachella audience.

Conan Gray

Conan Gray
Conan Gray CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Conan Gray brought drama to the main stage with a set packed with emotional bangers and between-song stories about growing up.

Conan Gray 

Conan Gray
Conan Gray CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

The pop prince looked positively regal as he took a post-performance snap in the best outfit we saw all weekend.

Girl In Red

Girl In Red
Girl In Red CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

If your future was as bright as Girl In Red‘s you’d barely be able to lower your shades either.

Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire
Arcade Fire CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Surprise! Win Butler and co rocked up to the Mojave tent on Friday to get the Coachella party going in epic fashion.

Holly Humberstone

Holly Humberstone
Holly Humberstone CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Holly Humberstone killed her first Coachella performance before

Beabadoobee

Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Beabadoobee got the memo to match her dress to NME‘s woozy backdrop.

Code Orange

Code Orange
Code Orange CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

The hardcore legends showed us their best game faces before storming the Californian festival.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

“I should not be headlining this shit,” youngest-ever Coachella headliner Billie Eilish declared during her Saturday night set. We, and likely everyone else present, beg to differ.

Denzel Curry

Denzel Curry
Denzel Curry CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Cheer up, Denzel! The Florida rapper got serious before his set.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras
Kim Petras CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Kim Petras gave us a much-needed Sunday jolt with her neon styling.

Maggie Rogers
Maggie Rogers CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Maggie Rogers‘ Sunday afternoon set was nothing short of joyous as she shared songs new and old, all as warm and soothing as each other.

Caroline Polachek

Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Caroline Polachek paid us a visit as the festival recovered from her instantly iconic set on Saturday night.

Swedish House Mafia 

Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Reunited DJ gang Swedish House Mafia closed out the first weekend with some massive bangers and a little helping hand from The Weeknd.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd
The Weeknd CREDIT: Jenn Five/NME

Abel understood the assignment – the megastar treated the Coachella audience to a greatest hits set to die for. Roll on weekend two!

