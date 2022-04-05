Check out our exclusive photo diary from Coldplay’s massive world tour

Ever wondered what it’s like to travel the globe with one of the biggest bands on the planet? ‘Course you have! As Coldplay embark on a world tour in support of poptastic latest album ‘Music of the Spheres’ (dubbed “a celestial beauty” in our four-star review), bassist Guy Berryman has shared an exclusive tour diary – comprised of photos he’s personally snapped and curated – with NME. Revel in the wonder of the group’s first dates in Costa Rica and Mexico, before he, Jonny (guitar), Will (drums) and Chris (vocals, keys, good vibes) sail the good ship ‘Play to the US, Europe and beyond.

Candid, eye-popping and narrated in Guy’s own words, this is your access-all-areas pass to life on the road with true musical giants of the 21st Century. Jordan Bassett