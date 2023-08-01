Every Lollapalooza line-up poster since 1991

FeaturesMusic Features

Lollapalooza, the musical playground created by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell in 1991, has evolved into one of America’s most notable music festivals. The Chicago mainstay — which is taking place from Aug. 3-6 in Grant Park this year — began as a multi-city farewell tour for Jane’s which featured acts like Nine Inch Nails, Rollins Band and Ice-T. Unbeknownst to Farrell at the time, the festival would be an immense success leading to the event becoming a yearly occurrence. Despite being cancelled several times due to financial difficulties, the festival found new life in 2005 and eventually became a four-day event in 2016. Before it officially kicks off this year, let’s revisit every epic line-up since Lolla’s inception.

1991

Lollapalooza’s modest but mighty beginnings are laid out perfectly in the inaugural festival line-up. It doesn’t get any more legendary than a bill featuring Jane’s Addiction, Siouxsie And The Banshees, Living Colour and Nine Inch Nails.

Lollapalooza 1991 line-up
Lollapalooza 1991 line-up CREDIT: Lollapalooza

1992

The second annual Lollapalooza featured Red Hot Chili Peppers, who released their classic album ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik’ just one year earlier. Pearl Jam, Ice Cube and Soundgarden also performed.

Lollapalooza line-up 1992
Lollapalooza line-up 1992 CREDIT: Lollapalooza

1993

Lolla kept pushing boundaries with its talent curation in 1993 by booking the likes of Primus, Alice In Chains, Fishbone, Dinosaur Jr. and Arrested Development.

Lollapalooza 1993 line-up
Lollapalooza 1993 line-up CREDIT: Lollapalooza

1994

Nirvana were scheduled to headline Lollapalooza in 1994, but ultimately withdrew. Instead, the Smashing Pumpkins headlined alongside Beastie Boys, George Clinton and the P-Funk Allstars and A Tribe Called Quest.

Lollapalooza line-up 1994
Lollapalooza line-up 1994 CREDIT: Lollapaloza

1995

This year’s line-up consisted of Sonic Youth as a main-stage headliner as well as Hole (featuring a newly widowed Courtney Love). The late Sinead O’Connor also performed before leaving the tour early, as well as Cypress Hill and Pavement. The late Coolio, Moby and Superchunk appeared on the side stage.

Lollapalooza line-up 1995
Lollapalooza line-up 1995 CREDIT: Lollapalooza

1996

The festival leaned toward heavier musical stylings, with the likes of Metallica and Rancid gracing the bill in 1996. However, the festival was critiqued by fans for the absence of communal vibes that Lollapalooza was previously lauded for and what they believed was the growing presence of corporate sponsorships.

Lollapalooza line-up 1996
Lollapalooza line-up 1996 CREDIT: Lollapalooza

1997

This eclectic line-up featured burgeoning talents like The Prodigy, Snoop Doggy Dogg and Julian and Damian Marley. It would also mark the last Lollapalooza for six years due to the festival taking a break for financial reasons.

Lollapalooza line-up 1997
Lollapalooza line-up 1997 CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2003

Lollapalooza was revived in 2003 with headliners like Jane’s Addiction, Audioslave and Incubus. However, fans shied away from the event because of high ticket prices and the festival was cancelled the following year.

Lollapalooza 2003 line-up
Lollapalooza 2003 line-up CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2005

In 2005, Lollapalooza had new financial backers and became a permanent Chicago fixture. Weezer, Arcade Fire and Pixies led the newly rebuilt festival, while acts like Death Cab For Cutie and Dashboard Confessional provided emo vibes.

Lollapalooza 2005 line-up
Lollapalooza 2005 line-up CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2006

Kanye West headlined his hometown festival with surprise appearances from Common, Twista and Lupe Fiasco during his set. My Morning Jacket, Wilco and Sleater-Kinney also performed.

Lollapalooza 2006 line-up
Lollapalooza 2006 line-up CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2007

A two-day format proved so successful in 2006 that in 2007 Lollapalooza transitioned into a three-day format. Farrell raged with his new side-project, Satellite Party, while Daft Punk made a rare appearance and Yeah Yeah Yeahs proved to be a formidable indie facet.

Lollapalooza line-up 2007
Lollapalooza line-up 2007 CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2008

Kanye West headlined again in 2008, while other acts like Radiohead and Nine Inch Nails were also fan favourites. Cat Power, The Kills and Saul Williams also performed.

Lollapalooza line-up 2008
Lollapalooza line-up 2008 CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2009

Arctic Monkeys reinforced their promise as indie darlings during this instalment of Lollapalooza, while Tool and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were the split headliners for the same night. The Killers also brought all their hits to headline.

Lollapalooza 2009 line-up
Lollapalooza 2009 line-up poster

2010

This year brought a merging of multiple genres as pop princess Lady Gaga brought out her legion of loyal fans. Phoenix, The Strokes and Soundgarden also provided an array of fun sets.

Lollapalooza 2010 line-up poster
Lollapalooza 2010 line-up poster CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2011

While music giants like Foo Fighters and Coldplay were valiant headliners, other acts brimming with promise like Crystal Castles, Cults and The Mountain Goats also put on unforgettable performances.

Lollapalooza line-up 2011
Lollapalooza line-up 2011

2012

This year’s line-up provided an up close and personal look at the enigmatic Frank Ocean while Jack White and Justice battled it out as headliners for the final night. Farrell also devoted a stage almost exclusively to EDM this year.

Lollapalooza 2012 line-up
Lollapalooza 2012 line-up CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2013

The Cure performed for the first time at Lollapalooza, Chance The Rapper brought out the masses, Kendrick Lamar impressed onlookers and Skrillex and Boys Noize teamed up for their join act Dog Blood. An epic line-up, indeed.

Lollapalooza 2013 line-up
Lollapalooza 2013 line-up CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2014

2014 marked a decade of Lollapalooza taking place in Grant Park, with the line-up being more rap-friendly than usual. Eminem headlined while acts like Outkast, Nas and Run The Jewels proved to be impressive additions. Lorde, Interpol and Childish Gambino also performed.

Lollapalooza 2014 line-up poster
Lollapalooza 2014 line-up poster CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2015

Rock impresario Gary Clark Jr. showed off his sheer talent while the one and only Paul McCartney closed out the festival. The Weeknd, Florence And The Machine and FKA Twigs were also a pull for festival goers.

Lollapalooza line-up poster 2015
Lollapalooza line-up poster 2015 CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2016

This year marked the beginning of Lollapalooza becoming a 4-day festival. LCD Soundsystem, Radiohead and M83 topped the lineup, in addition to acts like Future, Danny Brown and Haim cemented their performative prowess.

Lollapalooza line-up 2016
Lollapalooza line-up 2016 CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2017

Lollapalooza welcomed back The Killers, Lorde and Chance The Rapper (whose entrance featured a video message from Michelle Obama). Liam Gallagher also performed, although those in attendance believed his attitude marred his performance. There was also the addition of a roller skating rink this year.

Lollapalooza line-up 2017
Lollapalooza line-up 2017

2018

Bruno Mars made his Lollapalooza debut (excluding an appearance during Eminem’s set in 2011) while St. Vincent dialled up the weird during her set. LL Cool J reminded attendees why he’s the greatest of all time and Lil Pump’s disastrous set–which featured the emcee arriving 30 minutes late and his DJ’s laptop overheating–went down in infamy.

Lollapalooza 2018 line-up
Lollapalooza 2018 line-up CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2019

Lil Wayne fans showed up and showed out for their favourite emcee as Ariana Grande–one of pop’s biggest superstars–delivered hit after hit during her headlining set. J. Balvin also made history as the first Latino headliner in the history of Lollapalooza.

Lollapalooza line-up 2019
Lollapalooza line-up 2019

2020

Due to Covid, Lollapalooza at Grant Park was cancelled but offered a digital festival for free instead. Artists like H.E.R., Metallica and Paul McCartney delivered intimate virtual renditions of their most notable songs.

Lollapalooza 2020 line-up
Lollapalooza 2020 line-up CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2021

The first Lollapalooza since 2019 did not disappoint. Miley Cyrus’ set was littered with guest appearances (Billy Idol, Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa), while artists like Flo Milli and Kim Petras gained a new legion of followers. Tyler The Creator and Foo Fighters also gave energizing performances.

Lollapalooza line-up 2021
Lollapalooza line-up 2021 CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2022

Punk gods Green Day closed out the 2022 edition of Lolla with an arsenal of hits that felt neverending. Dua Lipa gave it her all in a sequined jumpsuit during her energetic set, while Big Sean got the crowd going (and brought out then-pregnant girlfriend Jhene Aiko during his set). Metallica, who also headlined, brought out the thrashers again after all these years.

Lollapalooza 2022 line-up
Lollapalooza 2022 line-up CREDIT: Lollapalooza

2023

Lollapalooza returns bigger and better than ever this year–and the line-up is monumental. Kendrick Lamar will bring the stylings of ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ to Grant Park while Red Hot Chili Peppers prove why they are still headliner status four decades after becoming a band. 2023 also marks Tomorrow X Together becoming the first K-pop band to headline the original American festival.

Lollapalooza line-up 2023
Lollapalooza line-up 2023 CREDIT: Lollapalooza

