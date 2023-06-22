Glastonbury headliners 2024: who will top the the Pyramid next year?

Glastonbury Festival is returning to Worthy Farm this weekend with Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John set to headline. As ever though, ample rumours have already begun for next year’s festival before we’re even on site for 2023.

From Taylor Swift to Madonna, Sam Fender, The 1975 and Spice Girls, all manner of reunions, triumphant returns, Glastonbury debuts and more are being touted for next year, and the bookies are already making their predictions.

Back in March, Emily Eavis told fans that Glastonbury had booked one of two planned female headliners, both of which will be performing at the festival for the first time, and fans have gone into overdrive with their theories about who might be topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage last year. Get the latest on how get Glastonbury 2024 tickets to see whoever tops the bill.

While you wait for this year’s festivities to begin, here are the rumours for the headliners at Glastonbury 2024.

Who will headline Glastonbury 2024?

The 1975

Advertisement

As their newly-announced US tour states, The 1975 are still at their very best, and with the band inconceivably having not played Glastonbury since 2016 despite being rumoured almost every single year, could 2024 be the one? Reports from The Sun back in March said that a 2024 headline slot to send off the ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ era was “pretty much a done deal,” and bookies’ odds of 6/1 also have them down as a solid shout.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s headline set at Glastonbury 2011 has gone down in festival folklore, and with the singer currently on her flamboyant, extravagant world tour behind last year’s ‘Renaissance’ LP, who would say no to a glorious Pyramid Stage return? She rarely plays festival dates, but Glastonbury is a special one, and we wouldn’t count against her coming back for one more round. “You are witnessing my dream,” she told fans at Worthy Farm in 2011, and odds are currently 6/1 for Queen Bey to ride her chrome horse into Pilton next June.

Dua Lipa

In taking away two Glastonburys from us in 2020 and 2021, COVID also denied Worthy Farm its dose of ‘Future Nostalgia’, with Dua Lipa not having played the festival since she was a plucky upstart in the new bands tent in 2017. Now, of course, she’s a global superstar with more than enough hits and firepower to top the Pyramid Stage. A new album and era is on the way in 2024, and what better way to top it off than at Glasto? Bookies have her at a short 3/1.

Harry Styles

Despite significant rumours in recent years, Harry Styles has never played Glastonbury, and with the festival’s modern-day move towards booking the planet’s biggest pop stars, he’s surely on their radar. With ‘Love On Tour’ having already been around the world for two years, he may have taken a break by next June, but with odds of 5/1 and world domination that shows no signs of slowing, turning Worthy Farm into Harry’s House could be the perfect send off before he puts his feet up for a few years.

Oasis

Advertisement

Ah, the eternal rumour. It feels inevitable that, when the Gallaghers finally bury the hatchet, the Oasis reunion dates will include a headline slot at Glastonbury. Could 2024 be the year? As always, it’s a maybe. Liam and Noel have been at each other’s throats this year as is par for the course, but Liam also claimed back in January that his brother had been “on the phone begging for forgiveness,” while Noel himself has said “never say never” regarding a reunion. Matty Healy certainly wants it to happen.

Madonna

With a 40th anniversary Greatest Hits tour about to begin, Madge is definitely in the frame to make her Glastonbury debut next year. Her ‘Celebration Tour’ currently ends at the end of January next year in Mexico, but looks likely to be extended later into 2024, and she’d fit Eavis’ comments about two female headliners who have never played Worthy Farm before.

Rihanna

As with Madonna, Rihanna would fit Eavis’ recent claims, and fans have long hoped that she will make her debut performance at the farm. After making a sensational return to the live arena with this year’s Super Bowl half-time show, she looks to be finally kicking off the post-’Anti’ era. Reports emerged earlier this year that Rihanna was due to be headlining Glastonbury 2023 but pulled out due to her pregnancy with her second child. If so, she could well make it up in 2024. Here’s hoping!

Sam Fender

As proven at his massive hometown shows at St James’ Park this month, Sam Fender can command the biggest stages on earth now. His Pyramid Stage slot at Glastonbury 2022 was a whirlwind of flares and singalongs, showing his clear headliner potential, and with a third album on the way, 2024 could be his year to step up. Asked by NME last year if he was ready for the jump, he said: “I think we could take that on now, yeah!”

Spice Girls

Ever since their 2019 reunion tour, the iconic ‘90s girl band have teased further shows, with Emma Bunton saying that Spice Girls were asked to play Glastonbury that year, and that Victoria Beckham – absent from the 2019 reunion – would be up for staging a full reunion at Worthy Farm. Though that didn’t materialise, and a rumoured 2023 appearance also looks set to be off the cards, it feels inevitable that it’ll happen one day. Say you’ll be there?

Taylor Swift

The biggest pop star on the planet is probably the strongest and most concrete rumoured for Glastonbury 2024. This week, she announced 2024 UK and European dates for the ‘Eras Tour’, putting her in the UK over Glastonbury week with a suspicious gap over the actual weekend of the festival. With a cancelled Glastonbury debut in 2020 to make up for and fitting Eavis’ first time female headliners comment, everything seems to point to Swift heading to the farm next year. The bookies agree, with an appearance currently at even money.