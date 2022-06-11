Governors Ball 2022: New York City’s signature music festival in stunning photos

Governors Ball has made a triumphant return to New York City in 2022, with Halsey, Jack Harlow, Tove Lo, Kid Cudi and more taking the stage at the iconic Citi Field.

This weekend (June 10-12), photographers Aysia Marotta and Sam Keeler are capturing all the live action, behind-the-scenes happenings and exclusive backstage moments for NME. Here’s your all-access pass to NYC’s signature festival.

Paris Texas

Part of this year’s NME 100, alternative hip-hop duo Paris Texas hung out with us backstage before taking the Bacardi Stage Friday, wowing old and new fans with their electronic, genre-blending tracks.

Later, Louie Pastel and Felix took the Bacardi stage, to a hype crowd, kicking of the festival weekend with an unparalleled energetic set.

Aly & AJ

Songwriting sisters Aly & Aj took the Gopuff stage Friday, bringing their indie-pop tracks, nostalgia, and best fits to Governors Ball fans.

Later the songwriters joined us backstage to talk about future projects and how landing on a new sound with fierce writing came with age.

Blu DeTiger

New York City’s own Blu DeTiger not only regaled her hometown crowd with original hits but also brought covers of MIA’s ‘Paper Planes’ and Gorillaz‘ hit track, ‘Feel Good Inc.’ to the Gov Ball.

Later, she hung out with NME backstage and explained how she manifested playing Governors Ball after attending when she was just a fan.

Samia

Samia caught up with NME backstage, telling us her favourite New York City spots before taking the Governors Ball stage.

Beabadoobee

NME Radar award winner, and Beabadoobee took to the main stage as the afternoon rolled in, giving fans a taste of her alternative indie prowess less than a week before the drop of her upcoming album ‘Beatopia‘.

A$ap Ferg

After Migos pulled out of this year’s Governors Ball, Lil Wayne was announced as a replacement. But, on Friday (June 10) hours before Wayne was set to take the main stage, the festival announced that due to flight disruptions, he would no longer be performing. Lucky for fans, A$AP Ferg was “chilling at home” and showed up to the fest last minute to put on one of Friday’s most dynamic sets.

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow brought a pyro-packed performance of his latest album, ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ to a packed crowd at the Bacardi Stage that sang along to every word of his tracks, ‘Dua Lipa’ and ‘Young Harleezy’.

Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi closed out Friday night with a neon-lit set, that was so sonically magnetic fans ran from other stages to catch the rapper live before heading home.

Benee

Saturday, Benee took the stage to share hits from her recent EP, ‘Lychee‘. Later, she hung out with NME backstage to tell us what she loves about New York City, and her plans for future EP releases.

Tove Lo gave Governors Ball fans a taste of new music, sharing her new track ‘No One Dies From Love’ before talking to NME backstage about how the candid and vulnerable track came to be.

Ashnikko

Ashnikko’s rowdy performance of ‘Stupid’ had the packed Governors Ball crowd singing along to every word.

Denzel Curry

Denzel Curry had a captive audience on Saturday, that followed every single word he rapped, that bounced along with two every single word he said.

Diesel

In one of the most surprising moments of Governors Ball, Diesel aka Shaquille O’Neal captivated what seemed like the entire festival during his unparalled DJ set, at one point even inviting fans on stage.

Flume

Flume gave Govenors Ball goers, who ran to the stage the moment he started his electronic set, a dance-worthy performance.