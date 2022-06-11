FeaturesMusic Features

Governors Ball 2022: New York City’s signature music festival in stunning photos

Catch up on all the live moments and exclusive backstage action from the Big Apple's favourite festival

By Erica Campbell
Ashnikko
Ashnikko performs at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Governors Ball has made a triumphant return to New York City in 2022, with Halsey, Jack Harlow, Tove Lo, Kid Cudi and more taking the stage at the iconic Citi Field.

This weekend (June 10-12), photographers Aysia Marotta and Sam Keeler are capturing all the live action, behind-the-scenes happenings and exclusive backstage moments for NME. Here’s your all-access pass to NYC’s signature festival.

Paris Texas

Paris Texas
Paris Texas backstage at Governors Ball CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Part of this year’s NME 100, alternative hip-hop duo Paris Texas hung out with us backstage before taking the Bacardi Stage Friday, wowing old and new fans with their electronic, genre-blending tracks.

Paris Texas
Paris Texas at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Paris Texas
Paris Texas at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Later, Louie Pastel and Felix took the Bacardi stage, to a hype crowd, kicking of the festival weekend with an unparalleled energetic set.

Aly & AJ

Aly & Aj
Aly & Aj perform at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Aly & Aj
Aly & Aj perform at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Songwriting sisters Aly & Aj took the Gopuff stage Friday, bringing their indie-pop tracks, nostalgia, and best fits to Governors Ball fans.

Aly & AJ
Aly & AJ CREDIT: Aysia Marotta

Later the songwriters joined us backstage to talk about future projects and how landing on a new sound with fierce writing came with age.

Blu DeTiger

Blu DeTiger
Blu DeTiger Governors Ball CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Blu DeTiger
Blu DeTiger Governors Ball CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Blue DeTiger
Blu DeTiger CREDIT: Aysia Marotta

New York City’s own Blu DeTiger not only regaled her hometown crowd with original hits but also brought covers of MIA’s ‘Paper Planes’ and Gorillaz‘ hit track, ‘Feel Good Inc.’ to the Gov Ball.

Later, she hung out with NME backstage and explained how she manifested playing Governors Ball after attending when she was just a fan.

Samia

Samia
Samia CREDIT: Aysia Marotta

Samia
Samia CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Samia caught up with NME backstage, telling us her favourite New York City spots before taking the Governors Ball stage.

Beabadoobee

beabadoobee
Beabadoobee live at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

beabadoobee
Beabadoobee live at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

NME Radar award winner, and  Beabadoobee took to the main stage as the afternoon rolled in, giving fans a taste of her alternative indie prowess less than a week before the drop of her upcoming album ‘Beatopia‘.

A$ap Ferg

A$AP Ferg
A$AP Ferg performs at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

A$AP Ferg
A$AP Ferg performs at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

After Migos pulled out of this year’s Governors Ball, Lil Wayne was announced as a replacement. But, on Friday (June 10) hours before Wayne was set to take the main stage, the festival announced that due to flight disruptions, he would no longer be performing. Lucky for fans, A$AP Ferg was “chilling at home” and showed up to the fest last minute to put on one of Friday’s most dynamic sets.

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Jack Harlow
Jack Harlow at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Jack Harlow brought a pyro-packed performance of his latest album, Come Home the Kids Miss You’ to a packed crowd at the Bacardi Stage that sang along to every word of his tracks, ‘Dua Lipa’ and ‘Young Harleezy’.

Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Kid Cudi closed out Friday night with a neon-lit set, that was so sonically magnetic fans ran from other stages to catch the rapper live before heading home.

Benee

Benee
Benee live at Governors Ball CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Benee
Benee live at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Benee
Benee CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Saturday, Benee took the stage to share hits from her recent EP, ‘Lychee‘. Later, she hung out with NME backstage to tell us what she loves about New York City, and her plans for future EP releases.

Tove Lo
Tove Lo performs at Governors Ball CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Tove Lo
Tove Lo performs at Governors Ball CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Tove Lo gave Governors Ball fans a taste of new music, sharing her new track ‘No One Dies From Love’ before talking to NME backstage about how the candid and vulnerable track came to be.

Ashnikko 

Ashnikko
Ashnikko performs at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Ashnikko
Ashnikko performs at Governors Ball CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Ashnikko’s rowdy performance of ‘Stupid’ had the packed Governors Ball crowd singing along to every word.

Denzel Curry

Denzel Curry
Denzel Curry performs at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Denzel Curry
Denzel Curry performs at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Denzel Curry had a captive audience on Saturday, that followed every single word he rapped, that bounced along with two every single word he said.

Diesel

In one of the most surprising moments of Governors Ball, Diesel aka Shaquille O’Neal captivated what seemed like the entire festival during his unparalled DJ set, at one point even inviting fans on stage.

Diesel Shaquille O'Neal
Diesel Shaquille O’Neal performing at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

 

Flume

Flume
Flume performs at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Flume
Flume performs at Governors Ball 2022 CREDIT: Sam Keeler

Flume gave Govenors Ball goers, who ran to the stage the moment he started his electronic set, a dance-worthy performance.

