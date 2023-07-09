Mad Cool Festival 2023 day three in photos: Liam Gallagher, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more

In partnership with Mad Cool Festival

Last but not least

On the final day of Mad Cool ’23, but the music fans of Madrid send this year’s festival out with a bang.

Years & Years bring the good vibes

Kicking off proceedings on the Madrid Is Life stage, Years & Years’ summery tunes keep the audience dancing.

Local heroes

An early slot at the Ouigo Stage sees Spanish rockers Belako play to an adoring crowd.

Look at the size of that crowd!

Liam Gallagher brings in a ma-hoo-sive crowd for his set on the Mad Cool stage.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

The setlist traverses through plenty of Oasis classics, setting the crowd up for massive singalongs of ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’.

Meanwhile, Kurt Vile charms the Region Of Madrid Stage

At the end of a gorgeous set, the Philly rocker poses for some selfies with fans.

Primal Scream follow up with a high-energy performance

Primal Scream bring out the classics, from ‘Big Jet Plane’ to ‘Country Girl’.

Back on the Ouigo Stage…

Americana outfit Morgan blend folk stylings and soulful vocals in an enchanting set.

Give it away! Give it away! Give it away!

Red Hot Chili Peppers kick their headline set off with a massive jam session.

And there’s still plenty of time for the hits

‘Californication’, ‘The Zephyr Song’ and ‘Snow’ all have their time in the sun, of course.