Madonna’s 10 best singles ever – ranked!

A little underrated by her standards, this single from the ‘Erotica’ album deserves to be embraced as a classic Madgebanger. It’s not just the heady house beat; it’s also the way Madonna tosses in a nod to ‘Vogue’ – nothing screams confidence like a self-referential moment – and the queer subtext in her lyrics. Co-producer Shep Pettibone argued against including the flamenco breakdown because he disliked “taking a Philly house song and putting ‘La Isla Bonita’ in the middle of it”. Needless to say, he lost.



Madge-ic moment: The completely joyful bridge: “But my love is alive, and I’m never gonna hide it again!”