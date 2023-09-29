The story of Maho Rasop 2023 (so far!) in 20 songs

In partnership with Maho Rasop

As we hurtle towards 2023’s conclusion, indie fans have much to rejoice over – Maho Rasop festival returns to Bangkok’s ESC Park this December. The beloved fest’s fourth edition boasts a muscular first-wave line-up, with post-punk revival veterans Interpol, British noisemakers IDLES and jangle pop staples Alvvays leading the charge.

As usual, Maho Rasop demonstrates a curatorial consistency rivalled by few, with the inclusion of critical darlings from Japanese hardcore luminaries envy to American DIY hero Alex G. And there is still more to come – having previously roped in acts as sonically diverse as Deafheaven, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, MILLI and Yussef Dayes, one can only expect that Maho Rasop’s next line-up announcement will send the hype into fever pitch (we already have Atarashii Gakko! on the bill – and Boiler Room will be returning to the festival for a weekend takeover of more electronic euphoria). And it’s not just incredible music you can expect from Maho Rasop – you’ll have a fully fledged festival experience with striking art installations, chill-out zones and a great selection of F&B to fill your belly.

And if you’re not familiar with the existing line-up, as Maho Rasop 2023 official media partner, we’re more than happy to lend a helping hand. NME has singled out choice tracks from the first wave of acts announced for Maho Rasop 2023 so far – read on to find out what you can expect from the festival this year, and then use our handy discount code NMEMHRS23 to get 10 percent off any single ticket purchase. The code is usable from now till December 1 – but only on 100 tickets. So get a move on!

Interpol – ‘Untitled’, ‘Obstacle 1’

This New York trio hardly require an introduction – characterised by their iconic red-and-black colour scheme, Paul Banks’ stoic vocals and an ever-present gloom, Interpol claimed their post as sullen post-punk kings while The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs were tearing up parties in the early aughts.

The opening tracks of their breakout 2002 debut ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ remain signature statements – they enter with plodding, shoegaze-inflected haze one second, before hitting the gas with razor-sharp guitar duels and propulsive beats in the next.

IDLES – ‘Never Fight A Man With A Perm’, ‘Mother’

Within the span of a few short years, these Bristol punks have become torchbearers of rowdy punk rock ecstasy for an increasingly socially conscious world. Arguably the band’s signature track, ‘Never Fight A Man With A Perm’ demonstrates IDLES’ penchant for blaring post-punk sonics at blistering volumes, twinned with frontman Joe Talbot’s exasperation with toxic masculinity.

‘Mother’, from the quintet’s first full-length, demonstrates how they had a winning formula from the beginning. Speedy drums and bass drive the track as Talbot barks a sharp rebuke at sexual discrimination. Get ready to mosh and chant at ESC Park this December.

Alvvays – ‘Archie, Marry Me’, ‘After The Earthquake’

Living up to their name, Canadian indie poppers Alvvays consistently deliver exceptional tunes marked by sharp songwriting, nimble guitar parts and warm, earnest emotion. Early career highlight ‘Archie, Marry Me’ is a case in point: fuzzy guitars jangle along against a simple backbeat, as Molly Rankin’s shimmery vocals cut through like a knife.

It’s astounding then, how much they managed to outdo themselves two albums later. On ‘After The Earthquake’, the guitars are sparklier, the backbeat punchier, and Rankin’s voice more agile and tender than ever before.

Caspian – ‘Hymn for the Greatest Generation’, ‘Arcs of Command’

Seasoned American post-rockers Caspian make music like good films: they take their time to develop, and evoke more than dictate. With powerful dynamics and memorable melodies, these sonic alchemists are capable of conjuring larger-than-life emotions without singing a single word.

The Americana-inflected ‘Hymn for the Greatest Generation’ captures the band at its most tender, as a lap steel and crystalline guitars reach for soaring heights, whereas ‘Arcs of Command’ finds the five-piece at their most brutal, gothic ambience and metal-adjacent riffs shrouding the listener in jet-black doom.

Yard Act – ‘The Overload’

These breakout post-punks from Leeds make music for those who like their social commentary wordy and groovy. The title track from debut album ‘The Overload’ oozes brainy wit, vocalist James Smith capturing the chaotic whirlwind of conversation in a noisy bar against a layered backbeat, samples and wiry guitars. Prepare to throw shapes and spill your beer; Yard Act’s music demands you dance.

Balming Tiger – ‘Armadillo’

Korean alternative hip-hop dynamos Balming Tiger have been stealing hearts with their endearing mix of offbeat personalities and banging tunes. They have a champion in RM of BTS, and they might just win you over too. ‘Armadillo’ succinctly encapsulates the group’s distinct aesthetic identity, with emcees Omega Sapien and Sukhoon Chang dishing out playful non-sequiturs and rhymes so fast you might have to do a double take before they sink in.

Otoboke Beaver – ‘I checked your cellphone’

This explosive, all-female quartet’s eccentric hardcore may perplex the uninitiated, but when the initial shock wears off, you will be astounded by Otoboke Beaver’s impressive technical proficiency. Time signature changes and abrupt dynamic shifts are doled out at breakneck speed, as seen in a recently viral clip of the band’s performance of ‘I checked your cellphone’ – pay attention to drummer Kahokiss!

envy – ‘Mystery and Peace’

Over the past 31 years, Japan’s envy have expanded their deafening mix of hardcore, emo and post-rock to incorporate more gradual builds and sweeter melodies. But they hinted at their current sound in ‘Mystery and Peace’, off their 2001 sophomore LP ‘All The Footprints You’ve Ever Left And the Fear Expecting Ahead’ – vocalist Tetsuya Fukagawa’s pained screams pierce the track’s dense mix of dynamic and key changes for an elegantly cathartic feel.

Alex G – ‘Runner’

Alex G has always been one to find beauty in the overlooked. A glance across his discography reveals an abundance of oddball aesthetics, unadorned production and enigmatic themes. On ‘Runner’, a highlight off his excellent 2022 full-length ‘God Save The Animals’, he sings, screams and yelps his praises for those he can “open up to” over a laid back folk-rock groove.

Death of Heather – ‘Pretty Things’

If you’re in the mood for dreamy atmospheres and layers of distortion, look no further than Thai shoegazers Death of Heather. Since signing to local label Smallroom Records, their sound has grown in volume and intensity from the gossamer dream pop of their self-titled debut. Their 2022 single ‘Pretty Things’ is as loud as it is emotional, guaranteed to translate powerfully on the Maho Rasop stage.

Squid – ‘Swing (In A Dream)’

Like their peers Yard Act, Squid have gained a substantial profile over the last few years thanks to their off-kilter post-punk – though with a much drearier disposition than the former, and with sonic references to Slint and Talk Talk thrown in for good measure. ‘Swing (In A Dream)’, the dystopian lead single from their stellar sophomore album ‘O Monolith’, deftly mixes harsh electronic noise, Latin percussion and bright brass instruments to staggeringly unsettling effect.

HOMESHAKE – ‘Every Single Thing’

Montreal-based producer HOMESHAKE, also known as former Mac DeMarco live guitarist Peter Sagar, creates melancholic synthpop with an intimate, minimalist bent. Taken from his 2017 full-length ‘Fresh Air’, ‘Every Single Thing’ captures Sagar at his most buoyant, laying soulful falsetto vocals atop fat bass, chilled synths and a crisp hip-hop beat.

The Yers – ‘เทียน’ (‘Candle’)

In May 2023, Thai indie rock quintet The Yers broke the news that they would be disbanding by the end of the year, making Maho Rasop one of the last stages they will ever perform on. The Facebook message did indicate that a final EP was on the way, a promise they made good on with the release of ‘PYNT’ in August. On opener ‘เทียน’ (‘Candle’), arpeggiated new wave synths and choppy guitars lead the way in a tight showcase of The Yers’ laser-focused melody-writing.

Soft Pine – ‘Baby Gotta Go’

As self-proclaimed purveyors of “soothing and dreamy vibes”, Thailand’s Soft Pine are set to charm Maho Rasop audiences with their understated indie pop. While the prolific band has released an album almost every year since their 2019 full-length debut, unacquainted listeners can begin their deep dive with the funky ‘Baby Gotta Go’, from their brand-new full-length ‘Another Half’.

Mildlife – ‘The Magnificent Moon’

Space out to the hazy sounds of Melbourne jazz fusion band Mildlife, whose tight grooves and psychedelic textures are guaranteed to enthrall and enchant. They’ve been known to perform one of their signature cuts, ‘The Magnificent Moon’, for up to 15 minutes, drawing out its hypnotic groove with improvisational jams and sonic wizardry.

FORD TRIO – ‘เปล่าเลย’ (feat. Kaoru Hashimoto)

Sophisticated crate-diggers and nostalgia junkies alike should keep an eye out for retro-pop band FORD TRIO. Armed with trippy instrumentals and witty Thai lyrics, the band’s irresistibly funky sound is set to have the Maho Rasop crowd moving and grooving. Off their recently-released LP ‘LET THEM KIDS SEE’, ‘เปล่าเลย’ (‘No’) encapsulates the band’s appetite for tight rhythms, marked by punchy drums, lilting guitar lines and bouncy bass.

Maho Rasop Festival takes place December 2-3, 2023.