Teenagers aged 13 to 48 turned out in their thousands for Olivia Rodrigo’s Glastonbury set in the summer of 2022. By then, 13 months into the promo tour that followed her debut album ‘Sour’, it was obvious that this former Disney kid was already one of the world’s favourite new singer-songwriters.

Sugary, rageful and acerbic, Olivia Rodrigo makes music for people who know that they’re just like all the other girls, reminding you how brutal life could be when you were a teenager.

‘Guts’, the follow-up to multi-platinum, multi-hit ‘Sour’, lands this month and will only be the second solo album to this 20 year-old’s name, and yet Rodrigo’s songs already fill music libraries the world over. But which are her best tracks? Here is the definitive NME list…