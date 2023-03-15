A damn good time: pH-1 kicks off Asia tour in Singapore

In partnership with IMC Live Global

“I’m here – about damn time!” That was the chant that resounded through pH-1’s concert in Singapore, the first Asia show of the Korea-American rapper’s ‘About Damn Time’ tour. On Saturday (March 11), the H1GHR Music rapper took fans through an energetic showcase of all his hits, from the singalong melodies of ‘Homebody’ to the hard-edged raps of ‘The Purge’.

After his triumphant Singapore debut, pH-1 will head to Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia before moving onto Europe. Read on for NME’s recap of the Singapore show, complete with amazing photos.

Dreams fulfilled

It was pH-1’s first time ever performing in Singapore, and his fans let him know just how long they’d been waiting with mighty singalongs. They knew all the words, it seemed, to favourites like ‘Nerdy Love’ and ‘Iffy’.

All for the fans

pH-1 more than matched his Singaporean fans’ energy. Seasoned from months of performing in North America on the ‘About Damn Time’ tour, the rapper hardly missed a beat even when delivering motormouthed flows and interacting with his rabid fans, whether it was distributing Polaroid photos or grabbing fans’ phones for selfies.

Hits galore

No pH-1 fan could come away from the show feeling shortchanged: he’d prepared a stuffed setlist that showcased his rap chops and his R&B sensibilities (the two songs he dedicated to single fans, ‘Cupid’ and ‘Juliette’, come to mind). He catered both to day-ones and also fans who got to know him through other means like Show Me The Money (though Lee Young Ji wasn’t present, ‘Not Sorry’ still went off). Throughout, he was backed by a huge screen filled with bright animated visuals, while pitch-perfect transitions, like from ‘Homebody’ into ‘Groupie’, kept fans excited and on their toes.

A second wind

After ceding the spotlight to Singaporean rapper Shigga Shay for a short break, pH-1 bounded back onstage and charged straight into a blistering rap-focused section. The rapper truly caught a second wind, spraying the audience with water and spitting fire during H1GHR Music posse cut ‘The Purge’.

Good vibes only

pH-1 ended his show in Singapore with an uplifting call for optimism and good vibes. “On the internet, all I see is negativity,” he told the crowd. “So [to] the people that are here, please make sure you guys always stay positive.” Not a hard promise to keep walking out of a show as entertaining as pH-1’s.

pH-1’s ‘About Damn Time’ tour continues in Asia with stops in Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia – find more details here