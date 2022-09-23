Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 – phenomenal photos from the festival’s California debut

After years of pandemic-enforced postponements, Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival finally made its long-promised Los Angeles debut. Last weekend (September 16 – 19), the Spanish-founded festival welcomed huge acts, including Nine Inch Nails, Fontaines D.C., Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Clairo and more, across three formidable stages set beneath LA’s downtown skyline.

Photographer Kevin Condon was on hand to capture all the live action from the weekend’s biggest and best acts for NME. Here’s your all-access pass to Primavera Sound Los Angeles.

Nine Inch Nails

On Saturday night of the festival, Nine Inch Nail’s Trent Reznor told the crowd, “This night has been a long time coming” before the band launched into ‘Somewhat Damaged’, ‘Wish’, and ‘Heresy’.

Lorde

On Friday night, Lorde brought her ‘Solar Power’ tour to Los Angeles, while also hinting at what new music she’d be sharing next. “Who knows what will come next…” she told the crowd, before adding: “Well, I know. And you’ll know sometime soon.”

Fontaines D.C.

Fontaines D.C. gave a powerful driving set on the festival’s second day, treating the LA audience to hits from their latest album ‘Skinty Fia’.

Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys headlined Sunday night, putting on a confident set made up of classic hits and new tracks from their upcoming album ‘The Car’ for the city they now call home.

PinkPantheress

After pulling out of the Barcelona festival earlier this year, PinkPantheress finally took the stage at Primavera Sound this weekend.

Mitski

Mitski took over the Tecate Alta stage on Friday, bringing her heart-open visceral lyrics to the festival audience.

Clairo

Singer-songwriter Clairo delighted fans with beautiful performances of her tracks ‘Pretty Girl’ ‘Sofia’ and ‘Softly’.

Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack took over the main stage Saturday, backed by a DJ who hyped the crowd up in between tracks.

Kim Gordon

Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth fame, didn’t hold back during a performance of her hits ‘Grass Jeans’, ‘Don’t Play It’, and ‘Get Yr Life Back’.

Girl In Red

Girl In Red gave a hit-packed set to festival fans on Sunday, ending the performance with ‘I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend’.

Amyl And The Sniffers

Amyl and the Sniffers brought mosh-pit inciting energy all the way from Australia to LA.