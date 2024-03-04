RIIZE are charting a rapid ascension in the K-pop industry – and they aren’t slowing down

When RIIZE faced the bright lights for the first time, they only needed a few seconds to ignite the realm of K-pop. On a Sunday evening in late August 2023, sirens boomed inside the Los Angeles Convention Centre announcing their appearance at KCON. If the septet were nervous, it didn’t show (or perhaps a bit, with a few standing adjustments before the thrill). However, once the performance marched on, the energy bolted and their budding potential was laid bare for all to see.

Three months later, they repeated the same feat, but this time heightened to a larger scale at the 2023 MAMA Awards – arguably the most influential ceremony in the industry. So, when NME asked member Sungchan about their intended message when taking centre stage at the Tokyo Dome, he was crystal clear: “We want to showcase a performance that’s unique to RIIZE and try our best to make you feel like a new ‘monster rookie’ has arrived.”

A daring pledge, but his words turned out prescient. During both nights, thousands of spectators were riveted by the allure of the boyband. The initial spark came from Anton, RIIZE’s maknae, who collaborated with members of Tomorrow X Together, BOYNEXDOOR and ZEROBASEONE to enrich the performance of Yoshiki, the leader of the legendary heavy rock band X Japan. An accomplished cellist, Anton bolstered Yoshiki’s interpretation of the latter’s ballad ‘Endless Rain’, pouring nostalgia into the winter beauty of November.

Then, RIIZE opened for TVXQ! to celebrate the duo’s 20th anniversary, in what became a cross-generational tour de force that closed the first chapter of the ceremony. It’s hard to carry the power behind a tune as iconic as TVXQ!’s ‘Rising Sun’, but RIIZE prevailed, elevated by Sohee’s and Wonbin’s vocals. The peak, though, happened on the second night when they were able to command the stage on their own with the sonic heat of ‘Talk Sexy’ and ‘Siren’, a conductor for the group to flaunt the full extent of their talents.

It hasn’t been long since we met RIIZE, but it’s safe to say they stand out with an aura that goes beyond their music. Sungchan, Shotaro, Wonbin, Eunseok, Sohee, Anton and Seunghan (currently on hiatus) wield an unpretentious charm, endearing with their openness and irreverence. To give an idea – a look at their social media can have you cracking with laughter at dawn, pondering about their challenges at noon, or cheering on their tight-knit camaraderie after sunset.

In the past, some of SM Entertainment’s boy groups – namely NCT 127 and EXO – also participated in KCON during their rookie days. However, for RIIZE, the pressure came from a different position: Not quite idols yet, but primed to be. “As RIIZE were formed and we started preparing for the [KCON] performance, I was beyond excited and my heart was racing so much,” Shotaro tells us. “The overwhelming support and cheers from our fans up close filled me with gratitude. I felt motivated and energised to go on this journey.”

“the moment I’ll be remembering forever is when I met the eyes of all the members before getting on the main stage” – Anton

Wonbin calls the showcase “the most memorable stage” thanks to the emotions surrounding the occasion. “It holds a special place in my heart,” he muses. “As a trainee, I watched the concerts of senior artists and developed a strong conviction that I wanted to [perform] on a big stage just like them as soon as possible. Now that I’ve debuted as an idol, the job I truly wanted, I’m unbelievably happy. KCON LA was like a positive kind of nervousness to me. Whenever things get hard, I reflect on that moment.”

For Anton, that milestone was a full circle moment, having attended before KCON as a spectator. “It felt almost surreal being the one on the stage,” he says, now a full-fledged idol. “There were some things that I wish I could have done better, but overall, it was an amazing experience, and I am so grateful. Definitely the moment I’ll be remembering forever is when I met the eyes of all the members before getting on the main stage.”

As the fifth generation of K-pop knocks on the door – a matter still up to debate – RIIZE have made a space for themselves with lively, melodic R&B-leaning tunes that hark back to the ’90s, albeit with a modern twist. Their approach to music has struck a chord with listeners, and it shows. Their debut release ‘Get a Guitar’ sold over a million copies in its first week and has also translated into success on the charts, with the song bowing at Number 11 on the Circle Digital Chart – the highest for a rookie boy group in 2023.

It was a turning point that transformed their long-awaited aspirations into a tangible reality. “As I waited for the debut, I felt overwhelming gratitude for the new and valuable experiences,” says Eunseok. “I think I had mixed feelings of nervousness and excitement in the first week as an idol. Because there were many new things after our debut, there were moments where it was a bit challenging, but overall, it was fun.”

“I thought that the feelings I had at the time of our debut were something I could only experience once in my life, so I tried to capture and organise those feelings as vividly as possible, so that I can remember them for as long as I could,” adds Sungchan. “I feel like the first week flew by so quickly, but I made an effort to enjoy our activities with the members as much as possible.”

“I hope RIIZE becomes a group that’s loved by the audience for a long time” – Sungchan

RIIZE returned with new music just two months after their debut, which is a rare move, especially for a new group. “Although it was challenging at times because some of the ‘Get A Guitar’ activities overlapped with the preparation for ‘Talk Saxy’, I think it was very worthwhile because we got to meet BRIIZE again so quickly,” shares Sohee. “It felt rewarding to have prepared diligently because our fans gave us lots of love.”

They switched up their sound with something more unabashed, as ‘Talk Saxy’ focused on razor-sharp dancing and a pulsing beat that uncovered another layer of their skillset. “I think the song [also] highlights the vocal abilities of our members,” Sungchan notes. “In the future, we want to continue learning and deliver even better results while establishing RIIZE’s unique identity.”

Winter brings a dichotomy between uncertainty and an outset, catalysing a desire for new beginnings. It’s a sentiment that threads the lyrics of their latest single, ‘Love 119’, a tale of a flourishing romance that has once again charmed listeners within and beyond the K-pop industry. Here, the group lean towards a production that’s more subdued and tender after the intensity of ‘Talk Saxy’, sampling the gorgeous ballad ‘Emergency Room’ by South Korean band Izi.

This comeback is their biggest triumph (so far) – with wins on South Korean music chart shows M Countdown and Inkigayo – adding onto accolades they took home during awards season in South Korea, which included Favorite New Artist at the 2023 MAMA Awards and Rookie of the Year at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards. It’s both a compass that grounds the stride of their first six months as idols, and an incentive for their next comeback that’s just on the horizon, at least according to their label.

The group’s name – a combination of the words ‘Rise’ and ‘Realize’ – encapsulates their resolve for growth, but in that process, they are also inviting us to join them on this journey. This may be their opening statement, but, as Sungchan suggests, they are already envisioning tomorrow: “I hope RIIZE becomes a group that’s loved by the audience for a long time.”