Live music is back in Singapore. Now what? Artists have their say

After two years, live music has returned to Singapore in a big way. In March, concertgoers rejoiced as the government announced live music could return to all venues, and in late April nightclubs were allowed to resume business. It feels like Singapore has reached the light at the end of a long, exhausting tunnel.

At the end of March 2022, NME Asia and SGMUSO sat down with eight Singaporean artists to take stock of the coronavirus pandemic and the marks it has left on the country’s music scene and creative industry. Speaking before the curb on live music was lifted, these artists – among them seasoned live performers, record label owners and venue operators – were candid about the damage done: Artists’ careers have stalled, venues have shuttered and talent has bled out of the scene.

At the same time, they were cautiously hopeful about the future, whether they saw Singapore’s potential to build a music-loving culture or were anticipating the one-of-a-kind energy of a live show before a rowdy audience. Key to rebuilding Singapore’s music scene, they agreed, are audiences and music fans, whose curiosity and passion will help unlock brighter futures for local artists. They also discussed other strategies, such as engaging with government to create opportunities for local music and creating new platforms for artists.

This series “Live music is back in Singapore. Now what?” is a partnership between NME Asia and SGMUSO, a charity that envisions a vibrant and viable Singapore music ecosystem where our music people can improve the lives of Singapore communities. In 2021, SGMUSO began funds to support music people affected by the pandemic to pay off bills and costs of daily living, and to support musicians who lost gig opportunities due to COVID-19. With this series, SGMUSO renews its commitment to sparking conversation and building community among music people.

NME Asia x SGMUSO present: Live music is finally back in Singapore. Now what? Artists discuss Live music is finally returning to the city-state of Singapore after two long, silent years. As stages light up again and the concert calendar refills, NME Asia and SG MUSO invite artists to take the pulse of Singapore's music scene and talk candidly about the damage done and the problems that still lie ahead. In this first video of this series "Live music is finally back in Singapore. Now what?", hear from Daniel Sid Music, inch, FUNK BSTRD and Dreebsby as they reflect on the devastating impact of the pandemic on musicians' lives and careers, and share their hopes for the country's music scene as it restarts again.This series is a partnership between NME Asia and SGMUSO, a charity that envisions a vibrant and viable Singapore music ecosystem where our music people can improve the lives of Singapore communities. In 2021, SGMUSO began funds to support music people affected by the pandemic to pay off bills and costs of daily living, and to support musicians who lost gig opportunities due to COVID-19.

Daniel Sid, Inch Chua, Dean Chew and Dreebsby

Daniel Sid, Inch Chua, Dean Chew and Dreebsby come together to discuss what losing momentum can do to an artist, how the pandemic brought failing systems in music and society at large into sharp relief, and the chilling effect of pandemic regulations on ‘safe’ live performances.

In the final video of this series "Live music is finally back in Singapore. Now what?", hear from SGMUSO fund beneficiaries Daniel Sid, Dreebsby and NyaLi as they discuss the detrimental impact of the pandemic on Singapore's music scene and how they're feeling as restrictions ease and gigs return.

Dreebsby, NyaLi and Daniel Sid

Dreebsby, NyaLi and Daniel Sid are three Singapore artists who played livestreams in 2021 with the support of SGMUSO’s Fund-A-Gig campaign. They untangle how the lack of live music for the better part of two years has impacted both them and their audiences – and how Singapore’s music scene can rebound to an international standard.

For this series "Live music is finally back in Singapore. Now what?", we speak to multi-hyphenate inch, who during the heart of the pandemic hit pause on music to briefly work sanitation in migrant workers' dormitories. She shares more about the experience and how Singaporeans can support artists by being open-minded and curious about new creative experiences.

Inch Chua, singer-songwriter

During the heart of the pandemic, singer-songwriter Inch Chua hit pause on music to briefly work sanitation in migrant workers’ dormitories. She shares more about the experience and how Singaporeans can support artists by being open-minded and curious about new creative experiences.

For this series "Live music is finally back in Singapore. Now what?", we spotlight Dean Chew (FUNK BSTRD), a veteran DJ who is the co-founder of the record label Darker Than Wax and the listening bar and restaurant Offtrack, which opened during the pandemic. Dean shares his thoughts on how Singapore can harness the "raw energy" that courses through every society to get live music back up and thriving in the city again.

Dean Chew, DJ and co-founder of Darker Than Wax and Offtrack

Dean Chew, veteran DJ and co-founder of record label Darker Than Wax and music-centric bar and restaurant Offtrack, shares his experience collaborating with government and his thoughts on how Singapore can harness the “raw energy” that courses through every society to get live music back up and thriving in the city again.

For this series "Live music is finally back in Singapore. Now what?", we speak to singer-songwriter and live performer Daniel Sid Music. After playing some 200 shows at home and abroad in 2019, Daniel had his touring momentum brutally halted by COVID-19. He reflects on how talent has bled out of Singapore's music community due to the pandemic – and the urgency of cultivating a culture fuelled by enthusiastic supporters of art and music.

Daniel Sid, singer-songwriter

After playing some 200 shows at home and abroad in 2019, Daniel Sid had his touring momentum brutally halted by COVID-19. He reflects on how talent has bled out of Singapore’s music community due to the pandemic – and the urgency of cultivating a culture fuelled by enthusiastic supporters of art and music.

For this series "Live music is finally back in Singapore. Now what?", we hear from Shirlyn Tan, frontwoman of the scene stalwarts Shirlyn & The UnXpected. The "magic" of the live music experience is reenergising Singapore once again, but as Shirlyn points out, it's a bittersweet time: we've lost beloved venues and the state of live musicians' rates remains precarious.

Shirlyn Tan, vocalist of Shirlyn & The UnXpected

Shirlyn Tan, frontwoman of scene stalwarts Shirlyn & The UnXpected, explains why it’s a bittersweet time: The “magic” of the live music experience is reenergising Singapore once again, but we’ve lost beloved venues, and performers’ livelihoods remain precarious.

For this series "Live music is finally back in Singapore. Now what?", we speak to Anvea Chieu, co-founder of the jamming studio and tiny gig space known as LITHE HOUSE (which as of April 2022 has come under new management and been renamed Lithe.Style). Anvea, who also plays in the band Yumi, shares how Lithe House was forced to crowdfund for its own survival and reflects on the importance of sweaty, intimate live shows to a music scene.

Anvea Chieu, co-founder of Lithe House

Anvea Chieu, co-founder of the jamming studio and tiny gig space known as Lithe House (which as of April 2022 has come under new management and been renamed Lithe Style), shares how the beloved DIY space was forced to crowdfund for its own survival and reflects on the importance of sweaty, intimate live shows to a music scene.

For this series "Live music is finally back in Singapore. Now what?", Mateen, vocalist of the Singaporean indie/psychedelic band Saints Amongst Sinners, tells NME: "For us, all roads lead up to the live show." So it was no wonder that the seven-member band were hit hard by the pandemic. Mateen, who also helps run the local label Allure Records, reflects on the current state of Singapore music and the silver linings of COVID-19.

Mateen, vocalist of Saints Amongst Sinners

“For us, all roads lead up to the live show,” explains Mateen, vocalist of Singaporean indie/psychedelic band Saints Amongst Sinners. So it was no wonder that the seven-piece group were hit hard by the pandemic. Mateen, who also helps run the local label Allure Records, reflects on the current state of Singapore music and the silver linings of COVID-19.

