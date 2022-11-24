The story of Stormzy in 10 seminal moments

Stormzy has come a long way from his humble beginnings. Hailing from the streets of south London, the 29-year-old is now a multi-platinum international sensation operating at the very top of the UK rap scene. He’s also a trailblazing beacon of hope for the recognition and progression of the scene, not only in the UK but across the world.

With the arrival of his third studio album ‘This Is What I Mean’, a suave and increasingly articulate Stormzy has emerged from the brazen grime star we were first introduced to back in 2014. This seems like a good time, then, to take a look back at Stormzy’s journey to becoming the sophisticated role model he is today.