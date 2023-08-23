Talking Heads: every album ranked in order of greatness

Talking Heads are back… kinda! Next month, they’ll reunite – wait for it – for a screening and panel Q&A at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) for the re-release of their live concert film Stop Making Sense and its 40th anniversary. For ‘Heads fans, even this small sign of reconciliation is a staggering development: since their split in the early ‘90s – and an awkward reunion for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2003 – the quartet have had little nice things to say about each other. Promoting his book, earlier this year married band members Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz said that everything lead singer David Byrne did was “transactional” and likened him to a “sly fox”. Ouch.

They remain a possibility for one of rock music’s unlikeliest reunions, potentially following in the footsteps of The Stone Roses, Guns N’ Roses and Eagles’ footsteps should they find enough common ground. Beyond wishful thinking, there’s nothing to suggest that anything more than this one-off collaboration is on the cards at this stage, but their first appearance together in 20 years is mightily intriguing.

An appropriate moment, then, to take stock of the band’s recording output over their fruitful career in studio albums (no compilations or live albums, sorry Stop Making Sense). Here’s every Talking Heads album ranked from worst to best.