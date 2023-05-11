The 20 maddest Eurovision moments… ever!

Gina G’s Eurodance banger ‘Ooh Aah… Just A Little Bit’ is one of the best Eurovision songs ever: it became a global hit after the 1996 contest in Oslo, and even got nominated for a Grammy. But surprisingly, it only finished eighth in that year’s grand final, which was the last to be decided solely by jury vote. A year later, Eurovision introduced televoting for the first time, changing the game forever.