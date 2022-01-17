Watch The Wombats’ track-by-track guide to ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’

New year, new Wombats. The long-serving indie trio are back with their fifth studio album ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life’ – though it’s the first album they’ve ever had to record remotely.

The coronavirus pandemic spread the three Wombats across the world – frontman Matthew “Murph” Murphy in Los Angeles, bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen in Oslo, Norway and drummer Dan Haggis in London – during the recording process, but it didn’t throw the trio off their stride. ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’, as NME‘s recent review of the record observed, is bursting with “pop ambition, indie ideals and sonic experimentation”.

NME recently sat down with the now-reunited Murphy and Haggis to talk through each of the 12 tracks on ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’, with the two bandmembers explaining how the likes of The Prodigy, Blur and Radiohead became key influences on the record.

You can watch The Wombats’ full track-by-track video guide to their new album, ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’, above.

The Wombats will head out on a UK tour in support of ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World in April – you can check out their upcoming tour dates below and find tickets here.

April

14 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

15 – The O2, London

16 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

18 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

19 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

21 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

22 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

23 – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

May

26 – Open Air Theatre, Scarborough