An easy one to begin with: which boyband topped the UK charts with a cover version of A-ha’s ‘Take On Me’ in 2000?

“You think that’s easy?! It takes an interest first – and I would fail miserably, or splendidly, in that I never paid attention to the charts. But maybe it would be A1?”

CORRECT.

“That’ll be the only one I get! [Laughs]”

Did you like their version?



“It’s well done. If anything, it’s a little similar – just doing it in the same way, but with different guys. But it’s another testament to the public’s love of that song. There’s a tremendous amount of covers of it, and some are unexpected.”

Artists as diverse as Weezer and Metallica have performed renditions of it. Do you have a favourite version?

“I would need to hear them all here and now and then I could comment on it, because it doesn’t even interest me.”

Do you get a kick of any of the spoofs of the iconic animated ‘Take On Me’ video, which has been parodied by everyone from Family Guy to Paramore?

“Not really. I’m not interested in the culture of the music business.”

For a bonus half-point: which Hollywood actor performed a demented version of ‘Take On Me’ on Late Night with David Letterman in 2010?

“The guy with the rubber face? Jim Carrey?”

CORRECT.

“I saw that one, but none of this matters to me. That song lives a life completely on its own. It departed from us right away and has been much better at being a pop star than we ever were.”