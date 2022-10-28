Mogwai were known for their acerbic interviews, but can you guess who you’re talking about from these quotes? A half-point for each correctly identified.

‘I’ve spewed blood down dirty toilets with more talent than him. Twat.’

“Did Barry say that about Robbie Williams?”

WRONG. He said it about James Blunt.

“Oh well! I just don’t know how he summoned the energy to be so passionate about James Blunt, but there you go!”

‘Possibly the worst band in the history of human events, worse even than Placebo and The Reynolds Girls combined…The sooner you die the quicker my Ladbrokes bet comes in between you and McCartney you old dick. I hope you kick the bucket in the most humiliating of ways, like on the toilet and then being eaten by your own dog.’

“Oh my God! The Rolling Stones, maybe?”

CORRECT. That was Barry’s damming verdict on Keith Richards.

“To be fair, I really don’t like the Rolling Stones, but again I’m surprised at the level of vitriol and energy [Laughs]. I do think the Rolling Stones are mind-blowingly overrated and derivative, but I don’t care enough to summon much energy to say anything about it these days. I can’t even remember who The Reynolds Girls are – you could tell me that’s a brand-new band on the BBC 6 Music playlist and it wouldn’t surprise me!*”

“Force feeding their music to kids is tantamount to child abuse”

“That’s brutal! It’s gotta be Britpop-era, hasn’t it? Blur would be the most obvious one…”

WRONG. It was your assessment of Steps in 1999.

HALF A POINT OVERALL.

“That was around the time they had the battle with Belle and Sebastian [when Belle and Sebastian won the 1999 Best British Breakthrough Act BRIT Award and Steps accused them of vote-rigging] so I was probably sticking up for my pals there, because I’ve probably never for one second thought about Steps, apart from when they get mentioned on RuPaul’s Drag Race, which we all love – there’s probably more RuPaul fans in Mogwai than football fans, so we talk about Drag Race a lot in rehearsals. I’d love to be one of the show’s judges!”

Did you ever run into anyone from any bands you insulted afterwards?

“I apologised to singer of Starsailor [James Walsh] when I met him [for saying he’d “rape his granny for a BRIT Award”] cause that was really out-of-order but most of the other people wouldn’t know who we were. We were teenage kids and as you get older, you realise most people are nice and it’s a better use of energy to talk about music you like rather than music you don’t.”

*The Reynolds Girls were a pair of one-hit-wonder sisters who released the 1989 Stock Aitken Waterman produced single ‘I’d Rather Jack’.