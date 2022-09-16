“How could I forget that?! Paris Hilton.”

CORRECT.

“The show was a bizarre experience. I remember her little dog, which was treated in higher regard than us! I think Paris Hilton felt just as out of her depth hosting the show as we did appearing on it. When I was singing ‘Somewhere Only We Know’ live, I remember panicking: ‘How the fuck does this song go?’. Words were coming out of my mouth and I was just hoping they were correct. I’ve never watched it back, so I’ve no idea if was just singing gibberish, but you can probably see the utter terror in my eyes!”

Paris Hilton once claimed in an interview that Keane had been an inspiration on her own music and she planned to collaborate with you…

“I’m not sure about that. Maybe our management steered us away from that as an idea. These days, we’d probably go for it! [Laughs]”

Talking of team-ups, it was also reported Keane had worked with Kanye West…

“Yeah. We’ve hung with Kanye quite a bit. He was a really big fan and when he did ‘808s & Heartbreak’, he invited us into the studio before he released it and played us some tracks. After that, Tim stuck around at night and they made some music, which was unfinished, so we never put it out. But there is something – something about cigars that are Cuban. That’s all I can remember! It’s good and maybe it will see the light of day one day.”

“Kanye was intense and totally absorbed in the creative process. He’s completely committed and has such self-belief which is why he’s able to be so dynamic and artistic, so it was lovely to feed off that for a short period of time. We had a habit of getting in our own way in those days and maybe if we’d been more confident in ourselves, we would have followed it up more.”