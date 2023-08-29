Singaporean pop artist Shazza is writing her own musical story: “I wanna look towards new horizons”

Shazza’s been busy – and she’s set to get even busier. Fresh from releasing her debut full-length ‘Chapter One’ in July, the Singaporean artist is currently gearing up to perform her first-ever showcase at Esplanade’s Recital Studio as part of the arts venue’s 2023 Mosaic Music Series. On top of that, she’s also starting a new school year at university.

But the 22-year-old, whose real name is Shareefa Aminah, would like to believe she’s too blessed to be stressed. “It’s stressful because it’s my first time putting together something this big,” she says. “But it’s also been exciting!”

For her upcoming 90-minute performance, the singer is pulling out all the stops: it’ll feature a 20-song setlist, special guest performers and an “insane” 11-member band that’s fitted with a three-piece string section. “My dad is very supportive. He’s like, ‘If we’re going to do this, then we better do this full-fledged’,” she laughs. “Go big or go home, y’know?

“I appreciate that energy because it makes me feel better about the unhinged decisions that I’m making.”

One of the less unhinged decisions Shazza has made is ‘Chapter One’, a nine-track album that introduced her to the world not only as a performer, but as a songwriter too. The project wasn’t something she had “fully anticipated”, but as a born storyteller, Shazza was determined to put out a relatable record. Anchored by catchy indie pop and country folk with diverse influences from Norah Jones to the Black Eyed Peas, the record explores themes of first love, heartbreak and corporate culture.

Shazza lets NME in on the inspirations behind her songs – including how a meltdown over Harry Styles turned into a stroke of genius.

When did you first fall in love with music and songwriting?

“Growing up, my mum used to sing to me and I guess singing is something that I’ve always been naturally inclined to do. But for songwriting, I don’t know. I’ve always loved words. Remember how CD jewel cases had a booklet in it? I remember we had this Norah Jones album and I used to love looking at the lyrics. I was very drawn to the whole concept of songwriting and I think at some point I realised there were always lyrics and phrases that would bounce around in my head.

“At age 11 I properly managed to put [a song] together and it was just a very satisfying feeling of being able to create that kind of body of work. I couldn’t put it down after that.”

Do you remember the first song you ever wrote?

“It’s a song called ‘Peace’ – it’s a break-up ballad. It was inspired by I don’t even know what! I had no experience with love at the time so I don’t know what I was even singing about. It’s a very miserable song. Very feeling.”

Speaking of feelings, you unpacked a lot of them in ‘Chapter One’. Were there any specific experiences that inspired the album?

“For sure. ‘Pity Party’, for example, was inspired by my internship. It had nothing to do with the people there but the working life and the hustle culture itself which made me realise, ‘Dang! I hate this!’

There’s also quite a few coming-of-age experiences on there. I mean, ‘None Of My Business’ was inspired by Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde getting together.”

Wait, what?

“I was a big Harry Styles fan at the time and the news was everywhere! I remember I was on my way to my internship that morning and then, oh my god, my world fell apart briefly. I was online and saw everybody talking about it. Then I realised one of the common things people were saying was ‘Actually guys, it’s none of our business whether he’s with her or not’, and they had a point! I was inspired by the comments and the song’s chorus kinda floated from there. It’s such a stupid piece of inspiration.”

But it worked, right?

“Yeah, it worked! I have multiple songs with stupid backstories, but I love that because it captures the essence of songwriting and what I love about it. You can turn something so dumb into something meaningful.”

You have a song called ‘Build A Home’ on the album, which I’ve seen people dub the BTO [Build To Order flat] supremacy anthem.

“It’s my joke! It started I think during one of my shows. I usually script what I wanna say because I don’t want to lose my train of thought and I have pointers where I write my jokes as well. I’m a comedian! So one of the jokes for ‘Build A Home’ is I’d call it the ‘BTO song’ and people go ‘Aha!’ It always lands.”

Maybe the Housing & Development Board should call you after this.

“HDB, if you’re listening, hit me up.”

You’ve mentioned that you don’t like sticking to a genre when it comes to making music. How do you usually approach experimenting with different genres?

“Before I started putting out music more regularly, a lot of my music was very alternative folk-sounding. Then over time, I started to listen to more pop more intentionally and it found its way into my music. Now I write a lot more pop stuff with a bit of folk and country.

“I’ve been more intentional in the way I write with regards to how it will be received because I’m trying to make something that is consumable for the mainstream audience, while also adding special bits of what I love in it.”

Is there a genre that you want to experiment with but haven’t done yet?

“I’ve been listening to R&B lately, but I’ve never dabbled in it fully. My go-to right now are pop, folk and country but it’ll be cool to try R&B down the line.”

It’s not often you hear Singaporeans want to make country music.

“I know it’s not a common thing in the local music scene, but I think it’s because I grew up listening to it so it comes naturally. I love country music. I genuinely do like my yee-haw, y’know?”

Last year, you performed at Esplanade’s Baybeats outside on the Lawn. How are you feeling about moving from an intimate space to a larger venue like the Recital Studio?

“I feel very blessed for the opportunity to begin with because it’s something I’ve been working towards for a while and I’m still trying to wrap my head around it! My goal is to make the most out of it because it’s my first ticketed show. I’m very grateful for the space, but I hope we can fill it up!”

With your upcoming concert at Esplanade, would you consider that the end of ‘Chapter One’ or just the beginning?

“I think it’s the end of ‘Chapter One’. I’ve been hustling for quite a bit to get to this point and I really want to be able to view this as ‘Hey, I’ve achieved up to this point’. I wanna look towards new horizons as well, and see what else I can do. I’m really excited for chapter two!”

Do we know what chapter two of Shazza’s musical journey is looking like?

“I know chapter two will have a more intentional album. I’m planning to put out a proper album next year and it will have all-new stuff. That album’s going to have a lot of stuff that I hold very dear to my heart and special works. Oh yeah, hopefully more shows and collaborations!”

Shazza’s ‘Chapter One’ is out now. She will perform at the Esplanade Recital Studio in Singapore on September 2 as part of the Mosaic Music Series 2023