Netflix’s dark fantasy series Hellbound might currently be the hot new K-drama on the block, but looking at the slate of upcoming Korean entertainment this December, it has some tough competition on the way.

Notably, this month in the world of K-dramas will play home to a number of firsts – such as BLACKPINK member Jisoo’s first major lead role in Snowdrop – and the small screen return of beloved actors, like Gong Yoo in The Silent Sea and Choi Woo-shik in Our Beloved Summer. Not to mention a new drama from Ha Wi-joon since his breakout appearance in the global sensation Squid Game.

Without further ado, let’s jump right into the seven must-watch K-dramas to look forward to in December 2021.

Artificial City

After a three-year absence from the small screen, Park Soo-ae (2010’s Athena: Goddess Of War and 2015’s Mask) is set to make her long-awaited comeback in the upcoming JTBC drama Artificial City.

The series centres around the Sung Jin Group, an influential, family-owned conglomerate that pulls the strings of the political and financial spheres in South Korea. Park stars as Yoon Jae-hee, an ambitious woman who marries the illegitimate son of the Sung Jin Group family (Jung Joon-hyuk, played by Kim Kang-woo) to further her own power in the nation.

Artificial City will air every Wednesday and Thursdaynights on cable network JTBC starting from December 8.

Bad And Crazy

Our favourite Squid Game cop Wi Ha-joon is back with a new role in tvN’s Bad And Crazy, from the minds of The Uncanny Counter screenwriter and director duo, Kim Sae-bom and Yoo Seon-dong.

Bad And Crazy will star Lee Dong-wook (Tale Of The Nine Tailed) as Ryu Soo-yeol, a corrupt detective with a split personality whose life take a turn after he encounters K (played by Wi), a crazed man who is fixated on justice. The series will also feature Han Ji-eun (Be Melodramatic) and VIXX’s N.

Bad And Crazy premieres on cable television network tvN on December 17, and will also be available to stream on iQIYI.

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Itaewon Class actress Kwon Nara and Sweet Home’s Lee Jin-wook team up in this new Netflix fantasy historical drama. Bulgasal: Immortal Souls follows the intertwined lives of a woman who has reincarnated for the past 600 years with all her memories intact (played by Kwon) and an immortal who feeds off human blood (Lee).

The duo will be joined by former MBLAQ member Lee Joon and Gong Seung-yeon of Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency fame. In addition, the series is helmed by the same director (Jang Young-woo) and writers (Kwon So-ra and Seo Jae-won) as the 2016 Korean adaptation of Entourage.

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls premieres on cable television network tvN on December 6, and will also be available to stream on Netflix.

Our Beloved Summer

Former high school sweethearts, who promised never to meet again after a bad break-up, are forced to reunite in front of camera 10 years later when a documentary they filmed in their youth suddenly goes viral.

Starring Choi Woo-shik, in his first television role since 2017’s The Package, and Itaewon Class’s Kim Da-mi, Our Beloved Summer will follow the couple and their complex feelings as they face one another again. It’ll also star Kim Sung-cheol (Prison Playbook) as the documentary’s director.

Our Beloved Summer premieres on SBS TV on December 6, and will also be available to stream on Netflix.

Snowdrop

BLACKPINK member Jisoo makes her lead role debut in Snowdrop, the highly anticipated JTBC original series. She stars as Eun Young-ro, a college student who falls in love with Im Su-ho (Jung Hae-in), a fellow student with a secret past.

Set in 1987, a pivotal year in South Korean history that saw a nationwide mass movement which forced the ruling government to hold elections, Snowdrop follows the pair of lovers who get caught up in a whirlwind romance as political tensions rise in the nation.

Snowdrop begins airing on JTBC from December 18, and will also be available to stream on Disney+.

The Silent Sea

Train To Busan’s Gong Yoo returns to the small screen in the much-anticipated Netflix sci-fi thriller series, also starring Kingdom’s Bae Doona, former MBLAQ’s Lee Joon and Squid Game’s Heo Sung-tae.

Set in a distant future where Earth has undergone desertification, The Silent Sea follows Han Yoon-jae (played by Gong Yoo) as he leads a space exploration team to secure a sample from the abandoned space station located on the moon, which may well hold the key to the survival of the planet.

The Silent Sea premieres exclusively on Netflix on December 24.

When Flowers Bloom, I Think Of The Moon

Opposites attract in this historical comedy-drama series, set in the late-Joseon period where alcohol is prohibited. When Flowers Bloom, I Think Of The Moon stars Yoo Seung-ho as an Inspector-General working to restore his family’s former glory but falls in love with an impoverished and rebellious young woman (played by Girls Day’s Hyeri). The series also stars Byeon Woo-seok of Record Of Youth fame and former Gugudan member Kang Mina.

When Flowers Bloom, I Think Of The Moon will premiere on KBS2 on December 20.