Seven must-watch K-dramas to look forward to in February 2022

As spring draws closer, the K-drama world emerges from its darker, grittier autumn and winter – filled with shows like The Silent Sea, All Of Us Are Dead and Through The Darkness – to deliver a whole new slate of series that range from heart-warming, optimistic looks at life to explorations of romance, youth and dreams.

From the much-anticipated romance series A Business Proposal to the uplifting mid-life coming-of-age drama Thirty-Nine, there is no shortage of touching, hopeful new stories as we settle into our third year of living in a pandemic-stricken world. February will also see the return of Song Kang to the small screen in Forecasting Love And Weather, his first role since 2021’s frustratingly addictive Nevertheless.

Meanwhile, those reluctant to let go of the South Korean thriller genre after last year’s onslaught of hits can seek solace in Disney+’s latest original Korean series Grid, which promises a gripping journey as it navigates the mystery behind a strange entity. There’s also legal drama Juvenile Justice and military-themed series Military Prosecutor Doberman

Without further ado, here are the seven new must-watch K-dramas to check out in February 2022.

A Business Proposal

Based on the webtoon of the same name, A Business Proposal follows the adventures of Shin Ha-ri (played by The Uncanny Counter’s Kim Se-jeong), a single woman who goes on a blind date in place of her well-connected friend Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ah from Mr Queen).

Unbeknownst to Shin, her blind date is Kang Tae-mu (Ahn Hyo-Seop of Lovers Of The Red Sky), the CEO of the company where she works, a workaholic who has vowed to marry the next woman he meets on a date so his family would stop bugging him to find someone.

A Business Proposal will air every Monday and Tuesday night on SBS starting from February 21, and will also be available on Netflix.

Forecasting Love And Weather

Nevertheless’ Song Kang and What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim actress Park Min-young star in this upcoming K-drama about a secret office relationship, set in the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), South Korea’s national weather forecast service.

Park will play Jin Ha-kyung, who wants to keep her personal and professional lives separate, while Song’s Lee Si-woo is an easy-going and highly intelligent member of the team. Whe series will also feature Yoon Park (Itaewon Class), Girl’s Day‘s Yura and more.

Forecasting Love and Weather will air every Saturday and Sunday night on JTBC starting from February 12, and will also be available on Netflix.

Grid

Disney+’s second original K-drama series Grid follows the police investigation of a supernatural entity, which first surfaced in 1997 to save humankind, only to re-emerges 24 years later to help a serial killer (played by Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’s Kim Sung-kyun) escape.

The series stars Seo Kang-joon (Are You Human?), Kim Ah-joong, Kim Mu-yul (Space Sweepers), Lee Si-young (Sweet Home) and more, all of whom are searching for the entity for their own reasons.

Grid will premiere on Disney+ on February 16, with subsequent new episodes every Wednesday.

Juvenile Justice

Legal drama Juvenile Justice centres on a tough judge (played by Hyena’s Kim Hye-soo), who has to deal with and balance her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases while discovering what being an adult truly means.

The series also stars Kim Mu-yeol in his first TV role since 2017’s Bad Guys 2, as well as critically acclaimed veteran actor Lee Sun-min, who most recently appeared in Netflix’s 2021 film The 8th Night.

Juvenile Justice will be released by Netflix on February 25.

Military Prosecutor Doberman

Do Bae-man (Ahn Bo-hyun of Yumi’s Cells and My Name) is an indifferent prosecutor who feels no attachment to his occupation, while Cha Woo-in (Jo Bo-ah of Tale Of The Nine-Tailed) is the only daughter of a rich family who chose to become a military prosecutor for revenge.

However, the duo end up having to join forces to fight evil within the South Korean military. Military Prosecutor Doberman will also star Oh Yeon-su (Criminal Minds), Kim Young-min (Private Lives), Kim Woo-seok (Rookie Cops) and more.

Military Prosecutor Doberman will air every Monday and Tuesday night on tvN starting from February 28.

Thirty-Nine

Thirty-Nine follows the lives and friendship of a trio of long-time high school friends, played by Son Ye-jin (Crash Landing On You), Hospital Playlist’s Jeon Mi-do and Kim Ji-hyun of Artificial City, as they approach their forties.

This slice-of-life series will chronicle the trio’s journey together as they deal with changes that come with age, be it in their romantic lives, families or careers. Thirty-Nine will also feature Yeon Woo-jin (Search), The Silent Sea’s Lee Moo-saeng, and Lee Tae-hwan (Graceful Friends) in supporting roles.

Thirty-Nine will air every Wednesday night on JTBC starting from February 16, and will also be available on Netflix.

Twenty Five Twenty One

New coming-of-age K-drama Twenty Five Twenty One tells the story of five characters as they navigate adulthood, romance and their dreams from 1998 to 2021. It’s led by Nam Joo-hyuk (Start-up) and Mr. Sunshine star Kim Tae-ri, who first met at the ages of 21 and 18, later falling in love at ages 25 and 21.

Aside from Nam and Kim, the cast of Twenty Five Twenty One also features WJSN member Bona, Lee Joo-myung (Now, We Are Breaking Up) and Choi Hyun-wook of Racket Boys fame.

Twenty Five Twenty One will air every Saturday and Sunday night on tvN starting from February 12, and will also be available on Netflix.