After a number of blockbusters months in the K-drama world – including the premieres of Squid Game, The King’s Affection, Snowdrop, and everything between – January 2022 is kicking off the new year on a quieter note. However, there are still five great-looking South Korean TV series on the slate of upcoming K-dramas for next month.

They include the much-anticipated zombie apocalypse Netflix K-drama series All Of Us Are Dead, based on the popular webtoon Now At Our School, as well as dark murder mystery Through The Darkness. January 2022 will also see the highly anticipated small screen return of singer-actor Rain, in the fantasy medical comedy-drama Ghost Doctor.

Without further ado, let’s jump right into the five must-watch K-dramas to look forward to in January 2022.

All Of Us Are Dead

Based on the webtoon Now At Our School, Netflix’s upcoming K-drama series All Of Us Are Dead focuses on a group of high school students who find themselves trapped on campus as a zombie apocalypse spreads like wildfire.

The series stars a number of familiar faces, including School 2021 actor Cho Yi-hyun, House Of Hummingbird actress Park Ji-hoo and Yoon Chan-young of Doctor John fame. Squid Game star Lee Yoo-mi is also set to appear in an undisclosed role.

All Of Us Are Dead will be available through Netflix on January 28.

Ghost Doctor

Iconic K-pop singer Rain makes his long-awaited return to the small screen in this fantasy medical drama series. In Ghost Doctor, Rain plays the genius doctor Cha Young-min, whose spirit unexpectedly possesses the body of fellow doctor Seong-tak, played by Kim Bum of Law School. The duo will be joined by former After School member Uee, as well as Apink’s Son Na-eun.

Ghost Doctor premieres on cable television network tvN on January 3, and will also be available to stream on iQIYI.

Juvenile Justice

Legal drama Juvenile Justice centres on a tough judge (played by Hyena’s Kim Hye-soo), who has to deal with and balance her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases while discovering what being an adult truly means.

The series also stars Kim Mu-yeol in his first TV role since 2017’s Bad Guys 2, as well as critically acclaimed veteran actor Lee Sun-min, who most recently appeared in Netflix’s 2021 film The 8th Night.

Juvenile Justice is set to be released by Netflix in January 2022.

Through The Darkness

Set in the ’90s, a series of brutal murders by a mysterious serial killer only known as Red Hat strikes terror into the hearts of South Korean citizens and baffles the police, who struggle to understand the motive and patterns of the murderer. Without a solution in sight, the Criminal Behaviour Analysis team turn to a new American technique of building a “profile” of the killer in hope of solving the serial killings.

Through The Darkness stars Kim Nam-gil (Memoir Of A Murderer, The Fiery Priest) as quiet and reserved profile Song Ha-young, who is brought onto the Criminal Behaviour Analysis team by its leader Gook Young-soo (played by Jin Seon-kyu of Kingdom). The duo will be joined by Escape From Mogadishu actress Kim So-jin.

Through The Darkness premieres on SBS TV on January 14.

Tracer

An all-star cast leads Tracer, which revolves around a National Tax Service team who work hard to trace tax evaders. The team is led by former accountant Hwang Dong-joo (Run On’s Im Si-wan), alongside member Seo Hye-young (Life On Mars actress Go Ah-sung) and boss Oh Young (Park Yong-woo). The show also stars The Good Detective’s Son Hyun-joo as In Tae-joon, the corrupt head of the Central Regional Tax Service.

Tracers begins airing on MBC from January 7.