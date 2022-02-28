Seven must-watch K-dramas to look forward to in March 2022

As we settle into 2022, the world of K-drama isn’t slowing down with its releases, serving up a smorgasbord of genres for March. This month, we’re being treated to everything from a soapy melodrama set in the world of home shopping networks with Kill Heel to a deadly game of cat and mouse in the thriller K-drama series A Superior Day.

March is also offers a slew of small screen adaptations; there’s Tomorrow starring SF9’s Rowoon, which is based on a popular webtoon, The King Of Pigs from an animated film of the same name and, of course, the long-awaited live-action adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s critically acclaimed 2017 historical novel Pachinko.

But not to fret if none of those shows catch your eye – romantic dramas are still the order of the day in March 2022, with the premieres of the quirky Crazy Love, starring f(x) member Krystal Jung, and the Disney+ original mini-series Soundtrack #1 with Han So-hee.

Without further ado, here are the seven new must-watch K-dramas to check out in March 2022.

A Superior Day

Descendants Of The Sun’s Jin Goo makes his long-awaited TV return in A Superior Day, a new thriller K-drama from OCN, marking his first role since the 2019 South Korean remake of the Japanese TV series Legal High.

Jin Goo stars as firefighter Lee Ho-cheol, an ordinary citizen who is suddenly embroiled in a deadly situation after a stranger informs him that his neighbour (played by Lee Won-keun) is a serial killer. The show is also set to star The Penthouse’s Ha Do-kwon.

A Superior Day will air every Sunday night on OCN starting from March 13.

Crazy Love

Secrets run amok in KBS’ upcoming comedy-romance, Crazy Love. It stars Kim Jae-wook in his first TV role since 2019 and f(x) member Krystal Jung, fresh off the success of her popular 2021 show Police University.

The series centres around the lives of Noh Go-jin (Kim), a CEO who pretends to have amnesia after his life is threatened, and Lee Shin-ah (Jung), Noh’s secretary who learns she doesn’t have much time to live. Rounding out the cast is Black Dog actor Ha Jun as Oh Se-gi, Noh’s good friend and co-worker.

Crazy Love will air every Monday and Tuesday night on KBS2 starting from March 7, and will also be available on Disney+ in select regions.

Kill Heel

Home shopping turns ugly in this brand-new K-drama that centres around the competitive TV shopping industry, as seen through the eyes of three adversarial television hosts, played by Kim Ha-neul, Lee Hye-young and Kim Sung-ryung.

Aside from the three leads, Kill Heel will also feature a supporting cast of Jeon No-min from Love (ft. Marriage And Divorce), Beyond Evil’s Shim Won-joon, Han Soo-yeon of Cheat On Me If You Can and more.

Kill Heel will air every Wednesday and Thursday night on tvN starting from March 9, and will also be available on iQiyi.

Pachinko

Apple TV+ brings Min Jin Lee’s critically acclaimed 2017 historical novel Pachinko to life in its new TV adaptation. The series chronicles the life of one Korean immigrant family across several generations.

Led by Academy Award winner Youn Yuh-jung (Minari), the star-studded cast also features South Korean star Lee Min-ho, Korean-American actor Jin Ha, former FAKY vocalist Anna Sawai, Westworld’s Jimmi Simpson and more.

The first three episodes of Pachinko will be released on Apple TV+ on March 25, with a new episode every week thereafter.

Soundtrack #1

Soundtrack #1 centres on a pair of longtime friends and music lovers – Han So-hee of My Name and Park Hyung-sik from Happiness – who end up living together for two weeks after an unexpected incident.

Han stars as Seo Eun-soo, a lively and straightforward lyricist who made her debut three years prior to the beginning of the K-drama. Meanwhile, Park will play her best friend of over 20 years, Han Sun-woo, a rookie photographer with a warm and caring personality, despite being a man of few words.

Soundtrack #1 is set to premiere in March on Disney+.

The King Of Pigs

Less Than Evil director Kim Dae-jin makes his comeback with the live-action adaptation of The King Of Pigs, based on the 2011 South Korean animated film of the same name.

The series will explore school violence and bullying and the long-term trauma that comes from it, through the eyes of former victims Hwang Kyun-min (played by Kim Dong-wook) and Jung Jong Seok (INFINITE’s Kim Sung-kyu).

The King Of Pigs will air every Friday and Saturday night on tvN starting from March 18.

Tomorrow

Based on a popular webtoon series of the same name, Tomorrow follows the story of Choi Joon-woong (played by SF9’s Rowoon), who meets two angels of death – Goo Ryun (Kim Hee-sun of Alice) and Kim Ryoong-goo (Yoon Ji-on of Jirisan) – on one fateful night.

The pair then recruit Joon-woong to join their crisis management team as they work to save suicidal people. Tomorrow will be directed by filmmaker Kim Tae-yoon (Mr. Zoo: The Missing VIP) and Sung Chi-wook, who also previously co-directed the 2020 fantasy series Kairos.

Tomorrow will air every Friday and Saturday night on MBC starting from March 25, and will also be available on Netflix.