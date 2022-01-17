Watch Khally’s heartfelt performance of ‘Sunflower’ and ‘Wildest Blows’ for NME Radar Sessions

Last year, Singaporean singer-songwriter Khally debuted with the adventurous, heartfelt project ‘Let’s Talk About Love’. For NME Radar Sessions, she strips down two songs from that project that showcase her earnest lyricism: ‘Sunflower’ and ‘Wildest Blows’. Watch her performance above.

Khally began her music career during the pandemic, and as such her identity as an artist has been encapsulated within her cozy home and her tranquil stomping grounds of Pasir Ris in the east of Singapore. This made her a perfect artist to speak to for NME Radar Sessions, a series about the relationship between art and place.

Backed by Harist Sunil on guitar, Khally delivers an emotive performance of her debut single ‘Sunflower’, which she penned as a means of self-encouragement as she entered the music industry. She also sings ‘Wildest Blows’, a call for compassion in a cruel world.

This set was filmed at Sea Shell Park in Pasir Ris, a green, quiet park near Khally’s home. Keep an eye out this week for another NME Radar Sessions video with Khally, who explains how her leisurely upbringing in Pasir Ris has informed the music she makes with her collaborators.

Khally is the third artist featured in this season of NME Radar Sessions, following indie rockers Subsonic Eye and rapper THELIONCITYBOY. Next week, rapper Fariz Jabba will bring this edition of NME Radar Sessions to an explosive close. Stay tuned!

This instalment of NME Radar Sessions was produced with the support of the Singapore Tourism Board’s SG Stories Content Fund Season 2

