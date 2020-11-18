Singapore International Film Festival 2020: 10 Asian films to look out for

Good news, cinephiles: From November 28 to December 6, the annual Singapore International Film Festival will return for its 31st edition, featuring a curated lineup of arthouse and independent cinema from all over the world. In light of COVID-19, this year’s festival will be a hybrid event, combining physical screenings at theatres alongside virtual screenings, due to tighter capacity limits and public health concerns.

Whether you choose to enjoy these films on the big screen or from the comfort of your home, the one thing that remains constant is the high quality of SGIFF’s discerning selection. From critical darlings like Chloé Zhao’s Nomandland to buzzworthy entries like Francis Lee’s Ammonite, there are plenty of big titles from the West on offer. Similarly, there are also exceptional films from across the region, including Southeast Asia and the Middle East, to look out for.

Here are ten Asian showcases from this year’s festival that you shouldn’t miss.