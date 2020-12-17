Taylor Swift: every single album ranked and rated

Back in 2006, a little-known country singer called Taylor Swift released her debut single ‘Tim McGraw’. Written when she was a highschool freshman, it sees Swift dissect her relationship with a senior who she knew would break up with her when he went off to college. It was the first taste the world got of Swift’s deeply confessional songwriting, and from that moment, we were hooked.

Now nine albums, a mantelpiece of awards and almost 15 years later, Swift is one of the most famous people on the planet. First emerging as a country-cross over artist, she’s since embraced glossy pure pop and indie-folk; but whilse her sound may have changed, Swift’s brilliantly honest lyricism has remained a keystone in her music.

Here we take a look back on Taylor Swift’s entire career and rank her nine albums in order of greatness.